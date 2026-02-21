Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott McMeekan's avatar
Scott McMeekan
36m

Literally could not have said it better. In your experience Mike, what would you say is the percentage of like-minded Americans? I tend to think it's at least 50%, likely more, but I don't want to be naive about it. People in my orbit (and not all are in lockstep with my beliefs) would easily recognize what you say above. However, the propaganda of media almost drowns out common sense when said people aren't attuned to it. We need more voices amplifying what you're saying. Thankful you're doing it, and I share all the time.

Reply
Share
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
6m

You'll march right into hell following progressives by using their tactics. This is a Constitutional matter: Congress cannot delegate away the power to tax and that is what all tariffs are - taxes. Anyone who knows their American history knows the debates that raged in Congress over tariffs. Do not accede to the idiots in this country trying to convert us surreptitiously into a parliamentary system. That isn't our form of government.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture