One cannot consider the current state of the Democrat Party and the decay of American society without considering the risible and detestable Barack and Michelle Obama. As I considered the subject this morning as the caffeine began to gloriously infiltrate the walls of each and every cell in my body, the assumed aristocratic state effected by the Obamas, those in the academy and the Democrat “elite”, I was reminded of something Thomas Jefferson wrote to James Madison.

In his letter to Madison on October 28, 1785, Thomas Jefferson discussed the concept of a “natural aristocracy” while reflecting on the governance of society and the selection of leaders. Jefferson contrasted a “natural aristocracy” with an “artificial aristocracy” based on wealth and birth. He argued that the natural aristocracy, grounded in “virtue and talents,” is the most beneficial for society. He wrote:

“I think the best remedy is exactly that provided by all our constitutions, to leave to the citizens the free election and separation of the wheat from the chaff. The natural aristocracy I consider as the most precious gift of nature for the instruction, the trusts, and government of society. And indeed, it would have been inconsistent in creation to have formed man for social intercourse, and not to have provided virtue and wisdom enough to manage the concerns of the society.”

Jefferson believed that a natural aristocracy emerges from individuals who possess innate abilities and moral character, which should be identified through free elections rather than inherited privilege. He emphasized that allowing citizens to choose their leaders ensures that those with genuine merit rise to positions of authority, benefiting society as a whole.

It also occurred to me that the contemporary Democrat Party is unquestionably leaderless. The curious thing is that the same people who have floated to the top have been there for decades - but they were never true leaders, they were just the next person in line.

Biden and Harris were pawns selected for their lust for office (Biden) and delusions of competence (Harris) to be cutouts for an Obama third - and an expected - fourth term.

The real villain here is Obama, perhaps the most deluded of all, he saw himself as the perfection of man, a biracial, living, breathing miracle destined to change history - a black Jesus. Of course, none of that was true - he was just the latest in a long line of Robespierre’s.

Puffed up by millions of people who desperately believed they would be crowned as his princes to rule over the great unwashed who still believed in individual liberty, capitalism, and God, he did believe he could command the tides. His supreme intellect was nothing more than hubris and arrogance.

Through Obama’s alleged brilliance and his command of the Deep State, they were going to destroy Trump in such a public manner, no one would ever be able to challenge them again.

But they failed.

It was all a con.

Obama himself has become a contemporary version of The Talented Mr. Ripley, a poor young, closeted gay con man so seduced by the lives of the wealthy, he will do anything to have that life for himself.

I think even Michelle Obama knows what an abject failure he is. He promised her she would be queen one day and now that it is all falling apart, and her passive aggressive resentment of him is coming out in a public way. They are wealthy, of course, but they are not really members of the elite, the generationally wealthy. While Barack continues to live in the illusion, Michelle knows they are pretenders trading on his rapidly tarnishing legacy as president.

They are part of the artificial aristocracy.

I know that because Trump’s material accomplishments, each one of them, is like the twist of a knife thrust into their chests. Former (thank God) President Obama’s petulant acknowledgement of the Gaza deal - that never mentioned Trump - was an example of just how bad it hurts.

If there is any justice left in this world, it will find the Obamas and their henchmen and strip them of their position and wealth for what they did to this nation.