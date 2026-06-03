Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The Left does not report facts. It weaponizes usable stories. If the event fits the template—racism, colonial guilt, white villainy, police evil, MAGA menace, victimhood mythology—it gets blasted worldwide before evidence arrives. If the facts later contradict the story, the correction whispers while the original lie keeps marching. Smith is right: the errors always lean the same way, flatter the same worldview, and serve the same politics. That is not journalism. That is narrative laundering. The public is not losing trust because institutions make mistakes. The public is losing trust because the mistakes look intentional, protected, and profitable.

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