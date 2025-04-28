Democrats are wondering what is wrong. Why don’t people like them?

Adam Schiff relayed a situation when he went to Target to get some stuff because his luggage was stolen in San Francisco, and the store clerk said the reason was that “Democrats are assholes”.

I guess he didn’t get the clue because the story he told to Bill Maher happened TWO YEARS AGO. What has he done about it since?

NOTHING. ABSOLUTLEY NOTHING.

He was too busy climbing the ladder to the Senate.

Hey, moron. Maybe it has something to do with feces on the streets and anything smaller than a small pickup being locked behind Plexiglas in every store.

In recent years, large Democrat-dominated cities have embraced progressive policies aimed at addressing systemic inequities and reducing incarceration. However, these well-intentioned reforms, coupled with lax crime enforcement, have sparked intense debate over their consequences. Critics argue that these policies have fueled crime, disorder, and economic decline, while supporters maintain they address root causes of injustice. Beyond locked-up store inventory and retail closures, the ripple effects of these policies - rising crime, strained policing, homelessness, and political backlash - reveal a complex urban crisis, often disproportionately harming the very communities they aim to uplift.

One of the most alarming outcomes is the surge in crime, particularly violent crime. Cities like Philadelphia, with 521 homicides in 2021, and Oakland, reporting a 23% homicide increase from 2020 to 2021, saw spikes following progressive reforms post-2020. Property crimes, emboldened by policies like California’s Proposition 47, which reduced penalties for theft under $950, have also risen. San Francisco’s 30% surge in car break-ins in 2015 reflects this trend, fostering a perception of lawlessness that outpaces actual statistics. Visible disorder - shoplifting, street crime - has eroded public confidence, creating a sense of urban decay that drives residents and businesses away.

Compounding this is the crisis in policing. Progressive calls to “defund the police” and reduced prosecution of minor crimes have coincided with a 45% rise in police retirements and a 20% increase in resignations nationwide from 2020 to 2021. In Los Angeles, a $150 million LAPD budget cut in 2021 and a shortage of 500 officers left the city struggling to maintain order. Progressive prosecutors’ reluctance to charge minor offenses has reportedly lowered police morale, curbing proactive enforcement. Critics argue this emboldens criminals, though causation remains debated. The result is a vicious cycle: understaffed departments, diminished policing, and rising crime feed public fear and frustration.

Homelessness and public disorder further highlight the unintended consequences of progressive policies. Emphasizing harm reduction - clean needles, safe consumption sites - over enforcement has been criticized for enabling addiction and homelessness. Los Angeles, with over 66,000 homeless residents, and San Francisco, with 10,000, face streets littered with drug paraphernalia and human waste. San Francisco’s 806 overdose deaths in 2023 underscore the public health toll. Critics argue that lax enforcement of quality-of-life laws, like those against public drug use, exacerbates disorder, while supporters claim these policies reduce harm. Yet, Oregon’s failed drug decriminalization experiment, reversed in 2024 after a 190% overdose death spike, suggests harm reduction alone is insufficient.

Economically, cities are suffering. Beyond store closures, small businesses face unsustainable losses from theft, and residents are fleeing due to safety concerns. San Francisco’s lagging pandemic recovery reflects reduced foot traffic amid crime fears. This economic decline fuels a broader social impact: vulnerable communities, particularly Black and Hispanic residents, bear the brunt of higher victimization rates. Progressive policies aimed at addressing systemic inequities have paradoxically left these groups more exposed to crime and addiction, as seen in Oregon’s overdose crisis hitting marginalized populations hardest.

The political fallout is striking. Voter frustration has driven policy reversals, with San Francisco’s 2024 measures strengthening police powers and New York’s National Guard subway deployment in 2024. Progressive district attorneys like Chesa Boudin, ousted in 2022, and George Gascón faced recalls, while moderate Democrats like Eric Adams won on pro-police platforms. These shifts signal a retreat from progressive ideals, as crime rivals inflation as a top voter concern.

While progressive policies aimed to create a more just society, their implementation has often faltered, producing unintended consequences that undermine urban stability. Rising crime, strained policing, and public disorder demand a balanced approach - addressing root causes while restoring safety and order.

And none of that includes attacking Donald Trump. He’s not your problem, you are your own problem.