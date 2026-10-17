I’ve been thinking about something that strikes me as a fundamental change in American society, and it is the idea that I am forced to take sides on every issue, even issues that I simply do not care about. We are living in an age when we are literally being made to care about things, things of which in my desired Howard Roark existence, I don’t think about.

It occurs to me that one of the most fundamental principles of liberty, yet one that seems increasingly lost on a society that has become obsessed with demanding affirmation from everyone about practically everything is this:

If you don’t need my permission to do something, you have no reason to expect - much less demand - my approval or support when you do it.

Think about that for a moment.

There are three very different concepts at work here: permission, approval, and support. Permission implies that someone has authority over your actions. Approval means they agree with what you’re doing. Support means they’re willing to endorse it or perhaps even participate in it.

Somewhere along the way, we seem to have decided these three things are interchangeable. They aren’t. Not even close.

I’m not sure people understand how Orwellian it really is to demand that something be, not just accepted (or ignored), but completely, totally, and enthusiastically approved. It truly is not enough to say 2+2=5, but you must believe it and affirm it publicly in every possible way.

These days and in every aspect, you are expected to be an “ally” – and if you are not, you are a hater. There is no room left for people who don’t give a flying fornication about a thing. As a matter of fact, my flying fornication field is totally barren. It is bare.

But silence is violence, remember?

One of the great achievements of Western civilization, and particularly the American experiment, was the recognition that individual liberty does not depend upon the approval of the majority. You have the right to make choices about your own life, within the boundaries of the law and the rights of others, regardless of whether I think those choices are wise, foolish, moral, immoral, or just plain stupid.

Here’s the other half of that equation, and it’s every bit as important: My obligation to respect your freedom does not create an obligation for me to endorse your decisions.

John Stuart Mill understood this more than 150 years ago when he warned about the tyranny of prevailing opinion. Government isn’t the only institution capable of suppressing liberty. Social pressure, public shaming, and demands for ideological conformity can accomplish much the same thing without passing a single law.

Here’s what I find particularly troubling about contemporary American society.

We’ve reached a point where disagreement is routinely characterized as hatred, neutrality is treated as complicity, and declining to celebrate someone else’s choices is interpreted as an attempt to deny them their rights.

That’s total male bovine fecal matter.

You have every right to live your life according to your own values. I have precisely the same right. Neither of us is entitled to conscript the other’s conscience in the process.

There is a rather remarkable contradiction in demanding the freedom to make your own choices while simultaneously insisting that everyone else surrender their freedom to disagree with those choices.

At that point, you’re no longer simply asking for liberty. You’re demanding conformity and conformity, particularly when compelled or coerced, is the very antithesis of freedom.

Of course, freedom doesn’t mean immunity from criticism or consequences. Other people have rights, too, including the right to decide whom they associate with, what they believe, and what they are willing to support. Real tolerance doesn’t mean celebrating everything someone else does. In fact, tolerance is meaningless when we already agree. Its real test comes when we encounter something we genuinely disapprove of and nevertheless recognize another person’s right to do it.

What seems to me to be a fairly simple proposition is also one of the most important foundations of civil society. It is that a free society does not require us to agree with one another. It requires us to accept that we don’t have to.

Your freedom doesn’t require my approval - and my freedom includes the right not to give it.