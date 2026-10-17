Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 17

Keep your hands off my conscience. Your right to choose gives you no authority to dictate my reaction. Once disagreement becomes an offense and silence becomes evidence of guilt, the loudest claimant acquires a veto over everyone else’s speech. That is a blueprint for intimidation. The bully gets to define the injury, prosecute the dissent, and prescribe the required apology. Smith’s argument cuts through that racket: liberty includes the freedom to disapprove, laugh, criticize, or walk away. A society that cannot tolerate those responses has traded freedom for enforced submission. Nobody owes an ideological hall monitor a standing ovation.

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
Oct 17

I believe this is the clearest statement of my beliefs, and one of your strongest essays ever…

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