I’ve mentioned the ideas of the “Omnicause” and “Omniguilt” before as examples of how the Left uses intersectionality to paper over the contradictions in their ideology. On the surface, the Omnicause is about keeping the pedal down even when the road leads nowhere — but its deeper purpose reaches into the future. It’s less about today’s absurd claims (like when they insist math or outer space are racist) and more about reshaping the framework of reality itself.

Last night, I watched a few clips of Charlie Kirk debating leftist college students. One exchange stood out: a young adult confidently argued that a man could be a woman or a woman could be a man because there is no objective definition of either. “You are whatever you feel you are,” the student said, “based on your own definition.”

That reminded me of René Descartes’ philosophy of mind — specifically, dualism: the idea that the mind and the body are fundamentally different things. In this view, the mind is the “real” person, and the body is merely a shell, a temporary garment that can be changed at will.

It’s a bit like picking out clothes in the morning. You may choose a suit one day and jeans the next, but you’re still the same person underneath. Your clothes might express how you feel or simply serve a practical purpose, but they don’t change who you are.

This got me thinking about the implications of that student’s position — what it would mean for society and civilization if we truly accepted the idea that our inner thoughts alone define reality. What happens to truth, to norms, to the traditions that hold a culture together?

So, this morning, I decided to test the theory. I climbed into my 2013 Ford F-150 Platinum Edition — 125,000 miles, still runs fine — and used the power of my mind to transform it into a brand-new 671-horsepower 2025 Aston Martin DB12 Volante.

I sat.

And sat.

And sat some more.

Nothing happened. I even squeezed my eyes shut really hard, but the truck stubbornly refused to morph into an Aston.

Some might argue, as Kirk’s debate opponent did, that my truck is an inanimate object, while humans can “change.” But can they, really? Just believing I’m a woman doesn’t magically replace my “twig and berries” with female anatomy or turn my chest into functioning mammaries.

If I want to exist in a world where I drive that DB12 Volante — without actually having the money to buy one — I must pretend. And I must demand that everyone else also accept my pretense as their reality.

But what about the people who don’t know I’m pretending? Well, if I’m driving my “Aston” around town, those people will need to be told to play along — otherwise, their refusal will hurt my feelings. And if they still won’t comply because they prefer to live in reality, then I’ll need the government to step in and enforce my delusion. After all, in this brave new world, “hurting my feelings” has become a crime.

When offenses become as ethereal and numerous as thoughts, anything can be labeled criminal. That’s the logical endpoint of a society that legislates unreality — and that, ultimately, is the goal of the Omnicause: to compel belief in fiction.

And if you want to see how that experiment ends, just look across the UK and the EU right now.