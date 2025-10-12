It was reported this morning that there were five separate shootings claiming at least nine lives and injuring over 30 people across my home state of Mississippi from Friday to this Sunday morning. Most reports were uncritical, leaving the reader to find specifics on their own.

Being the curious sort, and after the “the problem is too many guns” narrative started, I decided to see if there were any other commonalities.

The first shooting occurred late Friday night in Leland, a rural Delta town of 3,800 residents, 85% Black, with a poverty rate of 32%. Following Leland High School’s homecoming game, a mass shooting in downtown left six dead and 12-14 injured, four critically. No arrests have been made, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe. The second incident hit Heidelberg, a southeastern town of 2,000, 78% Black, during Heidelberg High School’s homecoming. An 18-year-old suspect, Tylar Jarod Goodloe, was arrested after two deaths, including an expectant mother, and one injury. The third shooting, in Rolling Fork (1,200 residents, 92% Black, 45% poverty rate), occurred post-game at South Delta High School, injuring two, including a 17-year-old, with two suspects charged.

On Saturday, Alcorn State University, a historically Black college (92% Black student body) in rural Lorman (80% Black surrounding area), saw one death and two injuries near a campus building during homecoming. No arrests have been reported. Finally, Jackson State University, another HBCU in Jackson (95% Black students, city 82% Black), reported a shooting outside its football stadium, injuring a juvenile and damaging property with multiple cars set ablaze. Investigations continue, with FBI and ATF aiding in some cases, focusing on ballistics and DNA.

According to “’experts”, these shootings, concentrated in black-majority areas and victimized black people, reflect Mississippi’s demographic and socioeconomic divides. The state’s rural Delta and southeastern towns, alongside HBCUs, are cultural hubs where homecoming events draw large crowds, making them vulnerable to violence. Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, linked the incidents to widespread gun availability, yet motives remain unclear.

Bullshit. Absolute and total bullshit. I angrily disagree with these moronic characterizations of this violence.

Let me point out that there have recently been altercations on both Spirit and Frontier Airlines involving black and white passengers – all leading to arrests. And in none of these, nor any that came before, did I ever read that the problem was the airplane. In fact, each case involved the consumption of alcohol, mental distress, or just simple anger – every incident escalated due to a lack of self-control.

Economic status has no correlation to self-control, character or morality. That is what this is about. Some of the best, most virtuous people I have known in my life were poor – and a fair number of them were black people as well. Some of the worst and most despicable I have known are the children of wealth.

Character costs nothing, but the lack of it is very expensive.

I do agree with black commentators like Jefferey Mead and Brandon Tatum, both of whom have openly opined that black people are statistically more likely to come from a single parent home, one with no father present, and they are more likely to commit violence than any other racial or ethnic class. They also say it is time to confront that issue rather to try to invoke nebulous excuses like “demographic and socioeconomic divides”. What Mead and Tatum (a former police officer himself) have noted is something that Heather Mac Donald and the late Charlie Kirk also concluded from a statistical base of information.

Blacks do kill other blacks at a much higher rate based on population than whites murder them or blacks murder whites.

It ain’t the guns, poverty or “demographic divides”, it is character and morality - two things that are in steep decline across all communities today.