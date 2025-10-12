Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Culpepper's avatar
Roger Culpepper
3h

It’s not the guns as you are aware. It boils down to culture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
1h

So sad and seemingly true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture