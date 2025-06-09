DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

For over a decade, legacy media outlets like MSNBC and CNN have been hemorrhaging viewers and readers, watching their once-dominant influence erode. Meanwhile, Fox News, a cable network with a clear conservative slant, is not only outpacing its cable competitors but also surpassing broadcast networks in key demographics during prime time. The explanation for this shift is not a sudden surge in conservative audiences but rather a growing public disillusionment with the blatant bias and lack of credibility in outlets like CNN and MSNBC. These networks have increasingly aligned themselves with the Democratic Party, serving as little more than mouthpieces for its agenda, and their refusal to acknowledge this as the root of their decline is both telling and self-destructive.

The numbers don’t lie. Fox News consistently dominates in viewership, while CNN and MSNBC cling to a shrinking base of hardcore leftist viewers. This isn’t because Americans have suddenly become overwhelmingly conservative; it’s because Fox, despite its own ideological leanings, often provides coverage that feels more grounded in observable reality. When CNN infamously described the 2020 BLM and Antifa riots as “fiery but mostly peaceful” while showing footage of burning buildings and chaos, it became a meme-worthy symbol of their disconnect from truth. In contrast, Fox’s straightforward reporting on those events, as well as issues like the border crisis, resonated with viewers who felt gaslit by the “don’t believe your lying eyes” narrative pushed by the left-leaning media.

Take Bill Melugin’s border coverage for Fox News as an example. While CNN and MSNBC downplayed or ignored the scale of illegal immigration, Melugin’s on-the-ground reporting exposed the crisis in stark detail, forcing accountability and earning trust. Similarly, Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show on Fox has trounced its leftist counterparts by offering sharp, irreverent commentary that doesn’t pretend to be neutral but still feels more honest than the sanctimonious monologues of late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel or Stephen Colbert. Bret Baier’s nightly program also consistently outperforms network news, which often reads like a Democratic Party press release.

The broader issue is that CNN, MSNBC, and much of the legacy media have abandoned journalistic integrity for activism. They lean so heavily left that their coverage often feels like propaganda, dutifully carrying water for the Democratic Party’s talking points. This was evident in their recent coverage of Los Angeles riots, where CNN once again trotted out the “mostly peaceful” mantra while images of flaming cars and looters contradicted their narrative in real time. Such blatant distortions erode trust, and viewers are abandoning ship.

This crisis of credibility mirrors the Democratic Party’s own struggles. Just as Democrats seem baffled by their loss of support among young men, legacy media outlets can’t fathom why their audiences are shrinking. They fail to grasp that years of dismissing public concerns—about crime, immigration, or economic hardship—as “right-wing conspiracy theories” have consequences. Americans have endured four years of being told that trillion-dollar programs yielded progress despite delivering no tangible benefits. They’ve been lectured that illegal immigrants blocking highways or looting stores are “undocumented citizens” with rights to do so, while any pushback is labeled as xenophobic or authoritarian.

The media’s latest narrative—that President Trump is orchestrating illegal raids to provoke unrest and establish a dictatorship—is yet another example of this lunacy. It’s a tired playbook: frame every action by political opponents as a existential threat while ignoring the real-world consequences of policies like open borders or soft-on-crime governance. The public isn’t buying it anymore. The novelty of this propaganda has worn off, especially as people feel the tangible costs—rising crime, economic strain, and eroded public safety.

Look at California, where Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have fumbled crises like the Palisades fires and recent riots. Their inaction and apparent complicity have not only tanked Newsom’s presidential ambitions but also put Bass at risk of legal scrutiny for negligence. These failures are amplified by a media that refuses to hold them accountable, instead spinning narratives to shield their allies.

The lesson is clear: trust is earned through honesty, not agenda-driven storytelling. Fox News, for all its flaws, has capitalized on this by addressing issues the left-leaning media ignores or misrepresents. Until CNN, MSNBC, and their ilk confront their bias and prioritize truth over ideology, their decline will continue. The American public is tired of being told what to think—they want news that respects their intelligence and reflects reality.