I could be wrong, but I think the LA ICE riots - and those propagating and spreading from them - combined with the aggressive statements from the President of Mexico, other Mexican government officials and the actions of Mexican cartels along the border, combine to satisfy the "incursion" criteria in the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The courts determined the criteria, and I think an argument could be made that the illegal aliens committing violence and their US collaborators are clearly working in conjunction with a foreign power to overturn the government of the United States. Some have even demanded conquest of large swaths of the Southwest and California.

And now the unrest is beginning to spread, just as the leaders of these "mostly peaceful" protests have directed.

Our national personality and mores have been altered to the point of sympathy for people who broke the law to be here, regardless of their reasons. It has been proven that most claiming asylum have no claim to such - and by international law, any not from Mexico or Canada who did not claim asylum in the first country they entered violated international law, precedent and process. America has no legal obligation to consider asylum for any applicant from a country with a border not adjacent to its own.

This is a state of war - and has been for a long time, maybe it is time to be declared as such. Just because it has been ignored by a succession of presidents for over forty years - and was dramatically accelerated by a Democrat president and administration as they ignored standing American law, international law, and their constitutional duty to protect our borders and sovereignty - does not change that fact.

Democrat strongholds have a recent history of talking tough, rounding up violent protesters, arresting and charging them, and a few weeks later, when things are off the front page, letting them go. They preferred charges against crimes that were so heinous or obvious, they had no choice - but by and large, the majority of arrests ended in no prosecution or penalty and even the more serious offenses were given a light touch.

Given the Soros funded process in LA, even with some recent changes, I see no reason to believe the pattern will not hold as long as people like Karen Bass are in charge.

New York City (2020 Protests): During the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s death, hundreds of people were arrested in New York City for offenses ranging from looting to disorderly conduct. A 2021 report noted that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, led by Democrat Cyrus Vance Jr., dropped charges against over 300 individuals arrested during these protests. The rationale often cited was insufficient evidence, prioritizing more serious cases, or a focus on de-escalating tensions. For example, many arrests for minor offenses like unlawful assembly were dismissed due to challenges in proving individual culpability in chaotic group settings.

Portland, Oregon (2020-2021 Protests): Portland saw prolonged unrest during 2020, with frequent arrests during protests involving Black Lives Matter and other groups. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, under Democrat Mike Schmidt, declined to prosecute a significant number of cases related to protest activities. For instance, an AP report from October 2020 noted that many of the 93 federal arrests in Portland were not charged, often because local prosecutors found insufficient evidence or prioritized cases involving clear acts of violence or property damage over minor infractions like "failure to comply with a federal order." Critics argued this reflected a reluctance to pursue cases against protesters, while supporters said it was about focusing resources on serious crimes.

Seattle (2020 CHOP Zone): In Seattle, during the establishment of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone, arrests were made for various protest-related activities. Some X posts claim that charges were frequently dropped, particularly for those connected to influential local figures, though evidence for this is anecdotal and not well-documented. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, led by Democrat Dan Satterberg, did dismiss some cases due to lack of evidence or because they involved minor offenses like trespassing. However, more serious charges, such as those involving assaults on officers, were pursued.

Minneapolis (2020 Riots): In Minneapolis, where the George Floyd protests began, thousands were arrested during the unrest. According to reports, many charges for lesser offenses like curfew violations or unlawful assembly were dropped by the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, led by Democrat Mike Freeman. The reasoning often included practical constraints, such as overwhelmed court systems and difficulty proving charges in mass arrest scenarios. However, individuals charged with felonies like arson or assault were more likely to face prosecution.

Of course, Democrats are going to yell "But J6! Trump pardoned them!"

Well, you have to be convicted of something to be pardoned and the manhunts in the wake of J6 continued until Trump's inauguration. Biden bragged about arresting over 1500 people - which means some were arrested for the equivalent of dropping a gum wrapper in a D.C. park. Some were arrested based on proximity to D.C. on that day. The weaponized Biden DOJ and D.C. judges aggressively pursued every single "perpetrator" to the point many spent years in D.C. confinement, some in solitary confinement.

These two things are not the same.