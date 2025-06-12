Unlicensed Punditry

Jack Sotallaro
27m

The Democrats will always engage in "whataboutism" when they're caught. Bottom line is the funding for these riots should be researched, and those actually supplying the money should be charged with aiding and abetting, treason against the US, and any other crime they've committed. George Soros and his wimp son should be deported as the treasonous bastards they are. J6 was a protest engineered by Democrats so they could call it a riot. Look at the Capitol and look at LA. You tell me which was a protest (even though the authorities shot "non lethal" ordinance at them) and which is a riot, where the protesters are using whatever weapons they can to damage property and injure police.

It's time it was stopped. If that means martial law in whatever venue the riots occur in, so be it.

dave walker
1h

Yup

