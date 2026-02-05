Unlicensed Punditry

Richard Luthmann
“Most secure election ever” is a slogan, not a finding. If 2020 was beyond question, Democrats wouldn’t speak like seasoned arson investigators every time ballot integrity comes up. You don’t panic over sealed boxes unless you’re afraid of what’s inside. Courts didn’t validate 2020—they dodged it. Standing, laches, prudence, “move on.” Fine. But refusing to look isn’t proof of cleanliness; it’s proof of fear. Recounts don’t cure a tainted ballot pool, they just recount it. Procedures were changed, records vanished, safeguards loosened—and then we were told to shut up. That’s not confidence. That’s control. The real tell is this: they insist corruption is impossible in the past while warning it’s imminent in the future. That contradiction says everything.

Kathy Schwanke
Amen. The fact that you brought up the other day—the two parties that “play” so differently increases the dems ability to smokescreen. All the obvious fraud in blue states is pointing to the nature of their way of playing the game. Fascinating is the fact that they think they hold the trump card by always pointing at Trump.

