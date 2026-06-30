Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
6hEdited

I attended a private preparatory high school in British Columbia where high schools had six separate tracks. Only one, the Academic Track, allowed admission to University. Preparatory schools offered only the Academic Track. The other five were vocational tracks though I believe one - the Domestic Arts Track - was discontinued due to feminist concerns. The other tracks included auto repair, forestry, industrial mechanics, drama/communications and, if I recall aright, business administration. The goal was to provide most students with vocational skills that could reasonably lead to gainful employment upon high school graduation.

The USA “egalitarian” model of preparing all students for university is utopian and a disservice to the many students who are not suited for university education. Sadly in the USA many university level majors in the “humanities” and social (pseudo-)”sciences” lead not to employment upon graduation but either to law school or graduate programs leading often to Masters or Doctorate degrees in humanities or the pseudo social “sciences.” Sadly this nation already has a surfeit of lawyers and FEW tenure track academic billets. Many newly minted Ph.Ds will end up as Uber drivers or in similar gig work and never land an academic position in our universities whose post-boomer undergraduate student enrollments are shrinking. These unfortunates have been badly served by departments intent on increasing enrollments of their majors with their advisors blowing smoke up the a - - es of their charges. But these students also have themselves to blame for choosing to pursue majors with little realistic career expectations. I do know of a lady with a Ph.D in medieval French poetry who was able to repay her student loans and to make a decent living as a cross-country semi driver. But none of our citizens should be expected to repay the loans of those students who made bad choices.

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Tomas Pajaros's avatar
Tomas Pajaros
6h

student loan forgiveness should be funded by the college's endowments. Whatever school they went to, whatever $$ are being forgiven should be covered instead by the school they went to.

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see if that changes the college priorities on student education and employment prospects.

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