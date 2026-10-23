Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3d

I regard Barack Hussein Obama as the most divisive figure in American politics since World War II because his politics gave contempt the vocabulary of compassion. The poison is the presumption that one side possesses the moral standing to govern while the other must explain why it deserves a hearing. Once that presumption takes hold, policy failures become messaging problems, dissent becomes a character defect, and accountability becomes an attack on progress itself. That is a magnificent arrangement for politicians who want power without responsibility. Americans owe Obama no gratitude for that inheritance. His reputation deserves the same unsparing examination he and his admirers demand for everyone else.

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John Olson's avatar
John Olson
3d

Former President Obama inexcusably calls the Tea Party "the descendants of Jim Crow." Yet, the Tea Party did not promote any racist policies like segregated schools or racial gerrymandering. Their issues were entirely fiscal. They applied no racial tests for membership and ran some non-white candidates for office. How can a political party be "racist" when they neither preach or practice racial discrimination? Obama thinks his race makes him exempt from criticism and he will always claim that.

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