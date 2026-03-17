I’ve been listening to Democrats and the No War in Iran crowd demand ridiculous things. They want public announcements of timelines, strategic plans, budgets, manpower, reports on readiness, and briefings that will be immediately leaked. They want down to the minute accounts of what Trump knew and when he knew it and what he plans to do and what he will rule out, all the while knowing that releasing all this information would mean disaster for any military move.

I recognize all of it is just an attempt to stop American leadership from ending a half-century of threats, the funding of death around the world, and a risk of nuclear war. That the opposition to President Trump’s decisions have no moral standing is a symptom of a complete erosion of moral certitude.

I’ve studied some of great Western leaders – Reagan, Churchill, Teddy Roosevelt, George Washington, even FDR and Truman’s wartime leadership—and it appears to me that great leadership requires many traits—competence, discipline, patience—but above all, it requires moral clarity. Even our American Founding Fathers chose moral clarity in separating from England to form a new nation.

A nation that cannot distinguish between right and wrong, friend and foe, truth and deception, will eventually succumb to a do-nothing paralytic—this is especially true in foreign affairs, where the stakes are not theoretical but existential. While strategy, diplomacy, and calculation all matter, they must rest on a foundation of moral certitude. Without that foundation, leadership becomes reactive, inconsistent, and ultimately ineffective.

There is a tendency in modern discourse to treat moral judgment as naïve or even dangerous, as though refusing to judge is a sign of sophistication. But history suggests the opposite. The great failures of leadership have often stemmed not from excessive moral clarity, but from its absence—from an unwillingness to call things what they are. When leaders refuse to recognize aggression, duplicity, or ideological hostility for what they are, they do not create peace; they invite exploitation.

At the same time, it is important to recognize that foreign policy is not a courtroom. Nations are not judges issuing verdicts from a position of detached authority. Foreign policy is far closer to a chessboard—dynamic, adversarial, and unforgiving. Every move invites a counter-move. Every decision carries second- and third-order consequences. The objective is not merely to be right, but to prevail.

Yet even on a chessboard, there are rules and more importantly, an objective: to win.

That is where moral clarity and strategic thinking must intersect. Moral clarity defines what “winning” means. It establishes the boundaries of acceptable conduct and the principles worth defending. Strategic thinking determines how to achieve those ends in a complex, changing, and often hostile environment. One without the other is insufficient. Strategy without moral clarity devolves into pure power politics—efficient perhaps, but unmoored and ultimately corrosive. Moral clarity without strategy becomes wishful thinking—righteous, but ineffective.

Consider the challenge posed by adversarial regimes. It is not enough to observe their actions; leaders must interpret them accurately and when a regime consistently engages in deception, supports destabilizing proxies, buries their “peaceful” uranium enrichment under mountains, rejects a perpetual supply of commercial grade uranium, and acts in ways that contradict its stated intentions, moral clarity demands that we acknowledge that pattern. To pretend otherwise—to accept words at face value while ignoring actions—is not diplomacy; it is self-deception.

This is where certitude becomes essential. Not blind certainty, but grounded confidence in one’s principles and judgments. Leaders cannot afford to approach every decision as though the moral landscape is entirely ambiguous. Some things are, in fact, clear. Some actions are, in fact, wrong. And some regimes do, in fact, behave in ways that place them in opposition to the interests and values of free societies.

That does not mean every response should be immediate or maximal. The chessboard analogy still applies. There are moments for restraint, for delay, for indirect pressure. There are times when patience achieves more than confrontation, but those tactical decisions should never be confused with moral uncertainty. A leader may choose not to act immediately, but he must still understand what such delays cost and that a decision will eventually need to be made.

One of the great risks of abandoning moral clarity is that it erodes credibility—not only abroad, but at home. Allies begin to question whether commitments are meaningful. Adversaries test boundaries more aggressively. Citizens lose confidence that their leaders understand the stakes. Over time, the absence of clear moral judgment creates a vacuum, and vacuums in international affairs are rarely filled by benign forces.

Conversely, moral clarity—properly grounded—has a stabilizing effect. It signals to allies that commitments are real. It communicates to adversaries that certain lines are not negotiable. It provides a framework within which strategy can operate coherently rather than reactively.

The key is discipline. Moral clarity should inform strategy, not override it. Certitude should guide decisions, not blind leaders to consequences. The objective is not to wage foreign policy as a crusade, nor to reduce it to a sterile game of power. It is to navigate the chessboard with a clear understanding of your opponent, the rules, and the goal.

In the end, leadership requires the ability to hold two truths at once: that the world is complex, and that not everything within it is morally equal. The refusal to judge is not wisdom; it is abdication. And a nation that abdicates moral judgment will eventually find itself unable to defend either its interests or its identity.

Foreign policy may not be a courtroom, but it is not a moral vacuum either. It is a contest governed by rules, shaped by strategy, and ultimately decided by those who understand both what they are fighting for—and how to win.