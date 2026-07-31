Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3hEdited

I think the "promise" is how late Gen X and younger were told: you must go to college to get a good job, otherwise you'll be flipping burgers.

When I took a philosophy course, my father asked, "What are you going to do with that, philosophize about not having a job?"

In the intervening years companies began demanding a 4 year degree for basic clerical and administrative work. Meanwhile my mother did accounts payable and tutored special needs kids on nothing but a high school diploma until well into her 60s. Granted it was part time ("mother's hours") until my sister grew up, although that was more her choice.

But I think the message of "learn something useful" seems to have been lost in the noise at some point. No degree is a magic ticket.

Also there are legitimate complaints. Law is going cuckoo. Medicine is being gatekept with toxic COVID shots for new students. DEI and H1Bs are crushing Americans. They're just not the ones that ever seem to bubble to the mainstream narrative. Not all of us wanted to work with our hands and destroy our bodies by 50. I'd have f**ing offed myself. But I got at least somewhat useful degrees and useful skills, so thankfully, it didn't come to that.

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
3h

Taking control back from government? Good luck with that.

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