Today, we generally see the political world as a competition between capitalism and communism, but it hasn’t always been that way.

We should look at the world as it existed at the time of America’s founding, and what the competing ideological or political systems were.

In truth, the American Revolution was not fundamentally a contest between competing economic systems. It was a rejection of hereditary privilege and centralized authority in favor of government by consent, individual liberty, equality before the law, and the principle that rights belong to people by nature rather than by permission of the state.

The political world of America’s Founding looked very different from today’s contest between capitalism and communism. Neither communism nor even “capitalism” as a defined ideology yet existed. Instead, the great debate centered on the source of political power and the proper relationship between the individual and the state.

The dominant system in Europe was monarchy. In many countries, kings ruled by the doctrine of the Divine Right of Kings, claiming authority directly from God rather than from the consent of the governed. Britain had evolved into a constitutional monarchy in which Parliament shared power with the Crown, but Americans initially sought only the rights they believed English subjects already possessed. Independence became the goal only after repeated conflicts over taxation, representation, and royal authority.

The philosophical alternative embraced by the Founders was a blend of republicanism and classical liberalism. Republicanism held that government should derive its legitimacy from the people, operate under the rule of law, and preserve liberty through divided powers and civic virtue. Classical liberalism, heavily influenced by John Locke, argued that individuals possess natural rights to life, liberty, and property that exist prior to government. Government’s purpose was not to grant those rights but to protect them. If it failed to do so, the people retained the right to replace it.

Economically, the principal rival was not socialism but mercantilism. European governments believed wealth was finite and therefore sought to control trade, grant monopolies, regulate commerce, and use colonies primarily for the benefit of the mother country. Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations, published in 1776, challenged this view by arguing that wealth is created through voluntary exchange, specialization, and productive enterprise rather than merely accumulated through government control.

Perhaps most importantly, the Founders did not think in terms of a modern left-right political spectrum. Their overriding concern was preventing the concentration of power, regardless of who held it. Whether power resided in a king, an aristocracy, a legislature, or even a temporary democratic majority, they believed unchecked authority inevitably threatened liberty. This conviction produced the Constitution’s defining features: separation of powers, checks and balances, federalism, an independent judiciary, and the Bill of Rights.

So, broken down, history has been a fight between centralization of power and distribution of it.

America was founded on the latter.

I just watched a video of a young person, probably in their early twenties, lamenting how capitalism has failed them. How that they were promised if they did all the right things – go to college, get a degree, prosperity would greet them with open arms and now that they did all the things, they find out the promise was a lie and that we need to find a way to “democratize” the economy to make it fair.

In other words, and as s Mark Knopfler and his band Dire Straits put it, “money for nothing and your chicks for free.”

I’m not sure if a promise was ever made. I sure as hell never made it. I’ll bet you didn’t either. I’m not sure anyone did. I think it was more of an assumption on the part of younger generations rather than some explicit promise.

There is no doubt my parents started out in a better position than my grandparents did. The same with me and my kids. I started out better than my parents, and my kids got a better start than my wife and I did – but each one of those starts were relative to conditions of the times. I started from zero – that zero was relative, it was higher than any of the zeros of the past, but it was still zero. I didn’t get to start with all the things my parents had or the lifestyle my parents had earned - and neither did my kids.

I think the “promise”, if it exists, was believed to be that the kids would start at life where their parents ended, that the kids would not reset to a relative zero and start to build their own life, but their starting point would be with all the advantages their parents earned gifted to them.

And since they are finding out that spending four years of time and debt to get a degree in Russian Art of the 1800’s is worth far less than an apprenticeship in HVAC repair, they feel cheated.

And they should feel that way because they were cheated.

But they need to understand who and what cheated them.

It wasn’t me, you or even capitalism.

The incentives in capitalism are for better products and services at the lowest competitive cost. The incentives in collectivism are equity at any cost. America’s drift toward collectivist policies has increased costs throughout the economy to no benefit of any consumer.

And the main culprit is our own government. The steamroller of public debt, failed programs, over regulation, the tsunami of waste, fraud and abuse, and simple corruption is now moving too fast to outrun.

The DSA is getting attention because it has a very seductive message, but one that is not new. The message that everybody has a right to an equal share of the total output of a national economy regardless of how much they put in is as false as any assumed promise.

The brilliance of the snake oil salesmen of socialism has always been including the word “democracy” with socialism as if it is both an input and an outcome.

It is neither, it is just window dressing. Once you vote for any form of collectivism, any future votes are simply performative because your first vote was to give control of your life over to people who never had any intention of giving it back. There has never been a case of any nation, state, or subdivision of either that turned to collectivism that said, “You know what, this sucks, let’s vote to end it and go back to capitalism.”

It just doesn’t happen. Socialism, Marxism and communism all live on a one-way street.

Again, we see where Lenin’s questions enter the chat.

Who gets to decide who gets what and how much? Who gets to decide a person’s lot in life?

America has spent 250 years betraying our founding. It has been boiling frog glacial in progress, but with each year more power is centralized in government, and more expectations are created about what government could, and should, do for us.

Turning our lives over to government is not the answer, taking control back from government is.