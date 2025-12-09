Unlicensed Punditry

Steve Northrop
3h

The DFL abandoned family farms and union miners long ago. Alpha News and another, whose name escapes me at the moment, Livewire rings a bell, began reporting on the Feeding Our Future fraud a few years back. It generated some local outrage, but likely wouldn't have received national attention unless Walz wasn't tapped as Kamalamadingdong's running mate. Since his election in 2018, which smelled of DFL hijinks from the onset, an aura of corruption and incompetence have followed him everywhere his jazz hands have been raised.

A more condescending attitude hadn't been seen or heard from since Barry Soetero was installed at 1600 Penn. In 2020, Walz referred to what is known as "greater Minnesota", basically anywhere in the state that isn't the Twin Cities Metro as "mostly rocks and cows". That took flight in Minneapolis and St Paul, where roughly half the population of the state lives, but anywhere outside the 494/694 loop that surround the seven county Metro, bisected by I-94 and I-35 is where the Farm and Labor, the lifeblood of the state reside. Walz took an almost $18 billion surplus in 2023 and we now face a projected deficit in the hundreds of millions and that is a moving target when you add the Feeding Our Future fraud that is just recently gaining nationwide attention.

The DFL gets the results the DFL wants in this state and has for decades, but that may all come crashing down. I really don't see Walz surviving this, but then again despite massive evidence to the contrary it's been reported and tallied that Trump lost Minnesota all three times he was on the ballot. Honestly, i don't believe that for a minute. But for DFL shenanigans, Minnesota is a red state. But the DFL lies, cheats, and steals. They're pretty good at it and when they do something illegal, it disappears from the news cycle. If a Minnesota Republican jaywalks, decades in Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, St. Cloud, Rush City, and Lino Lakes are adult corrections facilities that GOP members would likely call home.

What should happen and what will happen as a result of this widespread and unsurprising fraud are two completely different things. The DFL won't be held to account and our taxes will likely get raised in order to pay for our taxes being stolen.

I really want to move away.

Dave Ceely
4h

Sehr interessant! In 1998 Minnesotans elected Jesse "the Body" Ventura as governor from the Reform Party.

