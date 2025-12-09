Mogadishu on the Mississippi
The Mississippi River starts at Lake Itasca in northern Minnesota. It flows south for 2,552 miles until it reaches the Gulf of America. Water is not the only thing flowing down from Minnesota.
Morning walks with Murph and Ellie—my seventy-five-pound Lab-Pit Bull terrier mix and my daughter’s irrepressible Labradoodle—tend to provoke a certain kind of reflective irritation, especially when who is on which end of the leash is in debate.
Today’s musings circled back to Minnesota, where an expanding fraud scandal, a paralyzed political establishment, and a governing class allergic to accountability have converged into something perilously close to a civic unraveling. What’s unfolding there is not simply a local embarrassment but a revealing glimpse into how the modern Democratic political machine now operates.
The state’s leadership, from Attorney General Keith Ellison to Representative Ilhan Omar to Governor Tim Walz—recently elevated as the party’s 2024 vice-presidential nominee—treats the widening scandal over massive misappropriation of federal funds as little more than a minor cultural misunderstanding. Estimated losses run into the billions— 8 billion at last estimation—federal dollars that evaporated into an ecosystem of shell organizations, sham nonprofits, and opportunistic intermediaries while state officials looked the other way. If the Biden-era FBI was not so preoccupied with monitoring PTA parents and catechism-going Catholics, perhaps someone might have noticed sooner.
What struck me during today’s walk was that Minnesota’s crisis is not merely a story of incompetence or negligence. It has the shape of something more coherent—a functioning model. The Minnesota Mogadishu dynamic, as it’s beginning to look, is less an aberration than a microcosm of the Democratic Party’s national strategy.
To see this clearly, consider the state’s political branding: the DFL—the Democrat–Farmer–Labor Party. The name implies a coalition of practical citizens: farmers rooted in the rhythms of nature and laborers whose livelihoods are inseparable from sweat, skill, and time. I grew up on a Mississippi farm and later worked in factories and construction yards; these communities earn their living the old-fashioned way. Their work is honest because reality doesn’t negotiate—crops either yield or fail, machines either run or break, and the weather can humiliate even the best-laid plans.
These voters once formed the backbone of Democratic support. But in Minnesota, as nationally, they have been displaced—culturally, politically, and economically—by a new favored constituency: migrants (legal or otherwise) who attract vast streams of federal assistance and whose presence materially alters the political arithmetic.
Why the shift? Four reasons stand out.
First, migrant populations draw extraordinary amounts of federal and state funding. A farmer whose crop drowned in a flood or a factory worker laid off after another plant moved to Guangdong does not generate the same emotional or political leverage as a newly arrived refugee family whose hardship can be endlessly invoked in press conferences and grant proposals.
Second, most migrant populations cannot vote immediately. At first glance, this seems like a drawback. But it actually spares Democrats from political accountability. A citizen who loses his job or farm may punish his representatives; a noncitizen depending on state services cannot.
Third, census apportionment counts heads, not citizens. More bodies mean more congressional seats, more Electoral College votes, and more opportunities to redraw districts to entrench Democratic power. Republicans, only lately awakening to this reality, remain years behind.
Fourth, and most consequential, the flow of aid money creates enormous opportunities for political patronage. When billions move quickly through opaque channels, a portion always finds its way into friendly hands, political networks, and party infrastructure. It is not coincidence that the Democratic National Committee’s recent financial struggles align with the federal government tightening oversight over certain aid programs. When the spigot narrows, the machine sputters.
Minnesota’s farmers and laborers—the original DFL foundation—are discovering that the party bearing their name now operates on an entirely different incentive structure. Their interests have become secondary, their loyalty assumed, their contributions taken for granted.
Minnesota’s unfolding catastrophe is an early warning. It is the pilot project for a national strategy built on demographic reshuffling, fiscal exploitation, and political insulation.
Whether Minnesotans choose to recognize this—and whether voters elsewhere recognize the model being tested—will determine whether the state becomes a cautionary tale or a template for reform.
The DFL abandoned family farms and union miners long ago. Alpha News and another, whose name escapes me at the moment, Livewire rings a bell, began reporting on the Feeding Our Future fraud a few years back. It generated some local outrage, but likely wouldn't have received national attention unless Walz wasn't tapped as Kamalamadingdong's running mate. Since his election in 2018, which smelled of DFL hijinks from the onset, an aura of corruption and incompetence have followed him everywhere his jazz hands have been raised.
A more condescending attitude hadn't been seen or heard from since Barry Soetero was installed at 1600 Penn. In 2020, Walz referred to what is known as "greater Minnesota", basically anywhere in the state that isn't the Twin Cities Metro as "mostly rocks and cows". That took flight in Minneapolis and St Paul, where roughly half the population of the state lives, but anywhere outside the 494/694 loop that surround the seven county Metro, bisected by I-94 and I-35 is where the Farm and Labor, the lifeblood of the state reside. Walz took an almost $18 billion surplus in 2023 and we now face a projected deficit in the hundreds of millions and that is a moving target when you add the Feeding Our Future fraud that is just recently gaining nationwide attention.
The DFL gets the results the DFL wants in this state and has for decades, but that may all come crashing down. I really don't see Walz surviving this, but then again despite massive evidence to the contrary it's been reported and tallied that Trump lost Minnesota all three times he was on the ballot. Honestly, i don't believe that for a minute. But for DFL shenanigans, Minnesota is a red state. But the DFL lies, cheats, and steals. They're pretty good at it and when they do something illegal, it disappears from the news cycle. If a Minnesota Republican jaywalks, decades in Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, St. Cloud, Rush City, and Lino Lakes are adult corrections facilities that GOP members would likely call home.
What should happen and what will happen as a result of this widespread and unsurprising fraud are two completely different things. The DFL won't be held to account and our taxes will likely get raised in order to pay for our taxes being stolen.
I really want to move away.
Sehr interessant! In 1998 Minnesotans elected Jesse "the Body" Ventura as governor from the Reform Party.