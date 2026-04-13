Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jim Martell's avatar
Jim Martell
2h

I understand your frustration. But I also observe that some — the loudest, for sure, amongst them — don’t actually want to understand. They only want to disrupt, delay, weaken and ultimately destroy. So, don’t hold your breath.

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
2h

TDS is spreading in the US like the flu. There is no cure.

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