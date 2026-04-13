We are beginning our pre-packing for staging our house for showings and our eventual relocation eastward and southward. In the process, I found my copy of President Trump’s Art of the Deal that was given to me on Father’s Day in 1988. Thumbing through it and my notes in the margins, I realized what have found amusing about the reaction to President Trump is that even though his positions and actions are so explicitly obvious, his opposition refuses to believe them because they don’t fit their framing of the world.

When people observe the process (and it is the same process he wrote about in The Art of the Deal nearly thirty years ago), then go out and assert nefarious intent or that he doesn’t know what he is doing, what they are showing you is that their intent is nefarious and they have no clue what is going on. For them it is the quintessential and enduring problem of putting a square peg in a round hole. He is telling them the truth, they just won’t accept it because it doesn’t fit the way they think things should be.

It is the same as when they claim a terrorist who just exclaimed “Fallujah Snackbar! Death to America!” and tried to blow themselves up, that they didn’t really mean it and what they really wanted was a ten billion dollar USAID funded “learing center” that runs job training programs for transgender interpretive dancing jihadis in Gaza.

I have a mentor who taught me a lot about negotiation.

He taught me three important lessons about negotiating that have come in very handy over the years. First, he said the most important rule of negotiating is that you must be prepared to walk away because a time will come in every negotiation when no deal is better than a bad deal. The second thing is to tell your opponent the truth because that is often the last thing he expects you to do, and it always throws them off balance. The third was to drop a huge demand when it becomes clear that your opponent is trying to wear you down. Doing so creates a stimulus your opponent cannot ignore and to which they must respond. It also puts them on the defensive and changes momentum back to your side.

The tactic of not telling too much is one commonly used in negotiations to prevent your opponent from getting you pinned down – you start out very, very vague and only when you are close enough to see the deal being sealed, you add little bits of detail. To maximize your position and minimize what your opponent has to work with, you want to agree to as little as possible – just enough to get your opponent to keep moving toward a close, because you want to keep as many options open as possible until the deal closes and the ink is dry.

You can tell the media and Democrats don’t get this one because they constantly demand the who, what, where, when, and how many with everything Trump does and are continually frustrated when he doesn’t give it to them so they can put it all on the front page of the New York Times for Iran, Russia, China and North Korea to read. Never give your opponent your negotiating strategy or tactical plan.

For your opponent to perceive unpredictability is an advantage in a negotiation because it is an advantage that your opponent cannot figure out your next step. A classic example of this is when Nixon was negotiating to open China—the Chinese were genuinely afraid of him because he created the image of unpredictability and they came to the table because they thought he was batshit crazy and would do the things he said he would do.

The media freaked out and Democrats began the genocide and war crimes talk when Trump threatened civilizational extinction, but that was his drop of the huge demand to motivate the Iranians.

Trump is doing and has done all three here and abroad with his negotiating opponents and because none of this fits his critic’s model of how things should be done, they just can’t comprehend it. They are locked into status quo belief in the unsuccessful way things “have always been done.”

This is especially true with prior approaches to Iran, when they used ways that have never worked and when they didn’t work, they set their caps and went back with the same strategy and tactics year after year, only to fail harder.

It is interesting (in a very sad way) that nobody but Trump and his team have looked at the Iran situation and asked themselves why, after nearly a half century of “diplomacy” and negotiations, we are still talking about the same things. The fact is that if you keep negotiating with a party year after year, decade after decade, over essentially the same things, you are not negotiating, you are just losing in slow motion.

When President Trump starts negotiating, there is the deal, there is nothing but the deal, and all must give way to getting the deal.

A decade ago (February of 2016), I wrote an essay that included this Gail Collins quote from a Buzzfeed article:

“The most optimistic analysis of Trump as a presidential candidate is that he just doesn’t believe in positions, except the ones you adopt for strategic purposes when you’re making a deal. So, you obviously can’t explain how you’re going to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants, because it’s going to be the first bid in some future monster negotiation session.”

She was so close to understanding, but like Maxwell Smart, she “missed it by THAT much.” That they don’t get it means they can’t negotiate with Trump, and if they can’t do that, they shouldn’t be negotiating with any of America’s friends or enemies.

I can’t count the times since Trump came down the Golden Escalator in 2015 that I have thought and said out loud to Democrats, the left, and the RINOs, “Read his f*cking book!” when they are confused about his actions.

It is all there.