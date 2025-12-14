Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
10mEdited

They are all in on the grift. No kind white peoples. Follow the money. If there was no loot to be gained, there was no kind white peoples.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Tollison's avatar
James Tollison
1h

Even more ironic was that those "elderly white politicians" were wearing *slaveholder* African cloth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture