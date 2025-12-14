It is always interesting when billions of dollars go missing and when discovered, the officials in the state where it occurred—and the national media—are like, “Oh, well. It’s just another day that ends in ‘y’ dontcha know, what is there to be done? And what about all the bad white people? Jeepers, what to do with them is the real question, you betcha…”

This isn’t governance. It’s expensive, incompetent theater to which all taxpayers nationwide were forced to buy tickets.

David Marcus, author, columnist and reporter, noticed the lack of concern, so he went to Minneapolis to see for himself. Writing on Fox News’ website, he recounted his conversations with Minnesotans:

“Anne is White and in her 30s and works in tech, as many in Minneapolis do. I talked to her on the Skyway, because outside it was as cold as the planet Hoth, and when I asked about the massive fraud scandal involving the Somali community, she had a telling response. ‘It’s hard to care much about it when ICE is disappearing Somalis on the streets,’ she said… Jack was a good example of this attitude from the White population. A late millennial, and again a software engineer, he said, ‘Lots of people commit fraud, so why are [Somalis] being singled out?’ He would eventually add, ‘I don’t even really know what assimilation means.’”

When your ideology requires you to pretend that cultural integration is somehow a mystery—or worse, something oppressive, you’ve lost the plot entirely.

Tim Walz, sitting governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’ 2024 VP pick, equivocated the massive Somali-centered fraud by accusing “white men” of being just as bad—even though the lion’s share of Covid-related fraud is centered in the Somali community. When your first instinct as governor is to deflect from billions in theft by invoking racial whataboutism, you’re not governing. You’re groveling.

It is part of being “woke”—a pathological ideology that privileges victimhood narratives over basic accountability and treats equal application of law as discriminatory.

It shouldn’t be lost on anybody that Minneapolis was the epicenter for the viral hysteria that surrounded George Floyd’s death in police custody and set off a national wave of white submission theater and performative ritual flagellation. It was a spectacle of white politicians and social agitators saying to 13% of the American population, “You have the power now and please don’t hurt any guilt-laden white progressives for giving it to you.”

Complete lunacy.

George Floyd was no saint or angel. At the time of his arrest, he had enough illicit chemicals in his system to kill a Clydesdale. Yes, he died in police custody—after resisting arrest—which, as shown by his toxicology report, was likely caused by the massive load of drugs under which his system was laboring. Had he complied with police instructions, it is likely he would have lived to offend again. These are uncomfortable facts, but facts don’t stop being true because they’re inconvenient to a narrative.

Even Nancy Pelosi, while Speaker of the House, along with members of the Democrat caucus, donned Kinte cloths and bent the knee to Saint George and prayed to have their sins absolved. That grotesque display—elderly white politicians in African garb kneeling in Emancipation Hall—wasn’t solidarity. It was submission. It was a public declaration that facts, evidence, and equal justice under law would be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.

At the height of the ANTIFA/BLM looting and arsonfests, black spokespeople were equating the looting to “reparations” and claimed looting was totally understandable and therefore not really crimes.

I’m sorry if this seems harsh, but I have news for black Americans across this nation—these people could not give two fecal evacuations about you.

It’s a feint, a tactic of performative sorrow to gain and retain power over you. They will let you have all the Jazzy Crocketts, Ayanna Pressleys, Bennie Thompsons, Hank Johnsons and Maxine Waters you can elect to Congress, just make sure they are as big a bag of doorknobs as these fine representatives. Just keep voting the right way and don’t ask too many questions about where the money went and white politicians will keep genuflecting, kissing your Manolos, and apologizing for imagined sins while ignoring actual crimes being committed in your community and right under their noses.

The Minneapolis Somali fraud scandal should be a massive story. We’re talking about potentially billions stolen from programs meant to feed children during a pandemic. Real money. Real victims. Real crimes. But instead of outrage, we get equivocation. We get “what about all the crime being committed by Whitey?” coupled with worried looks and nervous deflections because someone might—God forbid—notice a pattern.

Equal treatment under law means equal accountability. It means when crimes are committed, we investigate and prosecute regardless of the perpetrators’ identity. It means we don’t give anyone a pass because of their race, religion, or immigration status. And it certainly doesn’t mean we ignore billions in theft because we’re afraid of being called racist.

This wave of Minneapolis Paralysis—educated professionals unable to express basic expectations of assimilation or accountability—is the logical endpoint of an ideology that has taught an entire generation that moral clarity is oppression and that treating everyone by the same standards is bigotry.

This isn’t compassion. It is cowardice dressed up as virtue—and it’s destroying the ability of our institutions to function. When law enforcement can’t enforce laws, when journalists won’t report inconvenient facts, when citizens are afraid to notice obvious patterns and self-censor, we don’t have a society anymore. We have a hostage situation where everyone is terrified of the social consequences of telling the truth.

This is a comprehensive assault on the basic mechanisms of accountability that make civilization possible.

Until people recover the courage to say that all crimes matter and all criminals should be prosecuted regardless of their identity, we’re going to keep watching billions disappear while officials shrug and change the subject to the real problem: white people who notice.

You “Minnesota Nice” people are screwed.

And you have nobody to blame but yourselves.