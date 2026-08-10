Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
11m

Participation trophy generation. They seem to expect everything to be handed to them just for the effort of breathing.

I had an argument with someone on substack a few months ago where they were basically saying that I should give up the wealth that I've "hoarded" to give the younger generation a chance.

Hoarded? You mean earned and delayed gratification to save?

They didn't see (or don't remember) the years their grandparents and parents scrimped and saved and lived in crappy apartments and drove 20 year old cars to get to the position where they could provide their kids with cell phones at age 8 and gigabit high speed internet and a McMansion with a pool.

All the kids seem to know is that the latter is how live "is supposed to be" and if they don't have that all on their own, someone must be preventing them from having it.

Damn Boomers with their "work ethic" and "responsibility" and "savings".

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Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
35m

And if you have to relocate, or work in a different career, give it a try. You never know, you may love it, and you may succeed beyond your wildest dreams.

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