Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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LOB's avatar
LOB
1h

I believe the criteria you seek is IQ. But remember the statistical reality of working with populations: One half of the population lies below the average.

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GREG CLARK's avatar
GREG CLARK
33m

“Amusing Ourselves to Death”, by the late Neal Postman, is relevant here. In the book - written in the early ‘80s - he explains how the change in receiving information from TV rather than print had dumbed us down. Multiply the effect of that by about 1,000, due to social media, and you have today’s electorate.

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