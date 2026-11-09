For decades, political analysts have examined the American electorate through the familiar lenses of race, sex, age, education, income, and geography. They have sliced and diced the population into increasingly narrow demographic categories, looking for explanations of why people vote the way they do.

Following the 2026 midterm elections, I find myself wondering whether the most consequential demographic change in America has been overlooked entirely. Perhaps we should be studying what I would call mental demography, not simply what people think, but how they arrive at the conclusions they are so certain are correct.

Maybe there is an actual science that does this, if so, I’m not aware of it, so I just sort of invented my own.

I was watching a video of Hannah Arendt explain how easy it is so slip into tyranny – because tyranny only wants your compliance and will allow to believe anything you want as long as you are quiet about it – and I remembered how, in her own words, the CIA plant turned Senator, Elissa Slokin, laid out the “Color Revolution” that the Democrats had planned for America for a long time - and that got me to thinking about how to improve the conveyance of my thoughts about what just happened a week ago.

I am increasingly convinced that we have spent several generations producing people who sincerely believe they are critical thinkers when much of what passes for reasoning is little more than emotional reaction dressed up as intellectual sophistication. All of us on the right have bemoaned the effects of everything from Gramsci and the Frankfurt School to the modern deification of George Floyd and the things one must believe to be engaged with any of it.

There is no doubt in my mind that we have created a society in which feelings are routinely mistaken for facts, moral indignation substitutes for argument, and the intensity of one’s convictions is offered as evidence of their validity. The remarkable thing is that many of the people most susceptible to this phenomenon consider themselves intellectually superior to those who disagree with them.

Apparently, believing oneself immune to propaganda is now sufficient evidence of immunity.

There is nothing particularly new about manipulating public opinion through emotion. Gustave Le Bon understood the psychology of crowds in the nineteenth century, and propagandists have exploited those principles ever since. Fear, resentment, envy, and moral outrage are powerful political instruments because they can short-circuit the tedious business of examining evidence. What interests me is the possibility that modern institutions have accomplished something considerably more sophisticated than simply persuading people to believe particular things. They may have conditioned generations of Americans to employ a particular method of deciding what is believable in the first place.

Consider the difference between teaching someone what to think and teaching someone how to think. We generally regard the former as indoctrination and the latter as education. But what happens when institutions convince people they have been taught critical thinking while actually providing them with an ideological framework that determines which conclusions are acceptable?

The individual may be perfectly capable of constructing elaborate arguments, citing authorities, and explaining why everyone else is wrong. What he may be incapable of doing is recognizing that the assumptions underlying his arguments were supplied to him long before he began reasoning. He has learned to defend conclusions rather than discover truths, and he mistakes his proficiency at the former for mastery of the latter.

The 2026 midterms offer an interesting opportunity to examine this proposition. I suspect Democrats and their allies in the media succeeded in making Donald Trump the central character in a morality play in which virtually every political question became a referendum on the villain. Allegations, insinuations, exaggerations, and sometimes demonstrably false claims contributed to a narrative that encouraged voters to evaluate political choices through their emotional response to one man. That does not mean every criticism of Trump was fabricated, nor that every voter who opposed Republicans was manipulated.

It means that I suspect the cumulative emotional narrative became more influential than the underlying merits of individual arguments. Whether that suspicion is correct deserves investigation rather than the customary partisan applause or outrage.

There are parallels worth considering in the “color revolutions” of recent history, where political narratives, moral symbolism, and public demonstrations helped transform dissatisfaction into movements demanding political change. The circumstances and legitimacy of those movements differed considerably, but the psychological mechanism is worth examining. Once a population accepts that its political opponents represent an existential moral threat, ordinary standards of evidence and proportionality become negotiable. The objective ceases to be determining what is true and becomes defeating what has already been declared evil. The end, as it so often does, begins justifying the means.

The academic literature provides some useful explanations. Motivated reasoning describes the tendency to employ intelligence in defense of preferred conclusions. Identity-protective cognition explains why contradictory evidence can feel like an assault on the individual rather than a challenge to an argument. Neither phenomenon is exclusive to the political left, and conservatives would be foolish to imagine themselves immune. That is precisely why mental demography interests me. It would measure the distribution of intellectual independence, emotional susceptibility, evidentiary consistency, and willingness to revise beliefs across the entire population. More importantly, it would examine the difference between how people believe they reason and how they actually reason.

I suspect we would discover that educational attainment and intellectual independence are far less closely related than our credential-obsessed society assumes. A person can possess an impressive collection of degrees and remain utterly incapable of questioning the premises supplied by his intellectual tribe. Conversely, someone with a modest formal education may demonstrate extraordinary independence simply by asking inconvenient questions and refusing to accept answers that fail elementary tests of logic.

Critical thinking is not demonstrated by arriving at fashionable conclusions. It is demonstrated by applying the same standards to conclusions one dislikes as to those one desperately wants to believe.

The danger to representative government should be obvious.

A republic depends upon citizens capable of exercising judgment, not merely expressing preferences manufactured by competing institutions. If enough people become convinced that emotional certainty is equivalent to knowledge, elections become contests over who can most effectively manipulate perception rather than who can make the most persuasive case grounded in reality. We will continue measuring the electorate by age, race, income, and education while overlooking the characteristic that may matter most: the capacity to distinguish independent thought from carefully cultivated conviction, an important aspect of which is recognizing and admitting when propaganda is being deployed as a weapon.

Is it possible that we were victims of nationwide election fraud – of course it is – but Occam’s Razor still applies. The ultimate achievement of propaganda is not convincing people to believe a lie. It is convincing them that they arrived at the lie entirely on their own.