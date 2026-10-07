Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
Oct 7

Back in ancient times, the Navy had its aviation maintenance schools based out of Millington...about 20 minutes north of Memphis up Highway 51.

I went to school there in 1983...then went back as an instructor from 1987 to 1990.

When I lived there I bought a house on Woodburn Dr. in a subdivision on the north edge of Memphis.

Back then, downtown had had a bit of a renaissance and Beale St. was a popular night spot. I've heard it's had a bit of a downturn since then.

I was there when the giant shovel dropped from the crane to "break ground" for the construction of the pyramid. That was a fiasco from the beginning and it was no surprise when they had issues with it pretty much from the day it opened.

Memphis had some pretty rough parts when I was there and from what I've heard it's only gotten worse. The house I owned there is still standing, but the subdivision it's in appears (from Google Street View) quite a bit more run down than it did during that time.

One anecdote that I recall vividly: When I was a student there in 1983 there was a "low income" housing development along 51 (called Thomas St. within the Memphis city limits) that had obviously recently been refurbished. they were red brick buildings townhouse style, with pretty white doors and white picket fences around their tiny front yards. Very cute and homey.

By the time I came back as an instructor about four years later, those places looked like they hadn't been touched in 50 years. Half the doors had been replaced with cheap, windowless generic doors, or were just still broken and needed replaced, the tiny yards were just dirt, the picket fences were falling down, some of the windows were boarded up, there was graffiti on the walls. Seeing them in that state you would have never believed how nice they looked just a few years earlier. It wasn't even in a "bad" part of town...not very far from the nice little subdivision my house was in.

I think it's just a symptom of being given things rather than having to earn them...people don't tend to value things that they didn't have to work for...and it showed in how little they cared about keeping them up...but I'll never forget how shocked I was when I saw those places for the first time after returning in 1987.

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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
Oct 7

Yes, Memphis DOES have to be this way. It was doomed, not from the start, but from 1873 and the yellow fever epidemic that all but wiped out the real aristocracy that was essential to the stability of southern cities following the Civil War. Boss Crump, an immigrant from Holly Springs, Mississippi set the political stage, and LBJ and his Great Society of the 60s put the final nail in the coffin, after which it was just a matter of time and demographics. Even Fred Smith couldn’t save it. I grew up there, raised my family there, fought many losing battles there and escaped just in time.

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