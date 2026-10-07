My wife and I grew up 60 miles south of Memphis, in a little town called New Albany, Mississippi. At the time we were in elementary school, our city limits billboards advertised the “Fair and Friendly City” as having 6,500 residents – and I think that might have been a bit generous at the time but being the count seat of Union County, I gave them the benefit of the doubt!

We left Mississippi in 1990, when I had the opportunity to do a plant start up out in Utah and we subsequently lived in Utah and various other places for roughly 36 years until we moved back and settled in Collierville, Tennessee, just east of Germantown and the Memphis city limits, in May of this year.

Memphis holds a lot of memories for us.

I grew up in what many would call a “poor” household. My mom and dad made sure that I was never left wanted for anything I needed - but there were things that we just didn’t have that others did. I can remember getting 5 pairs of jeans and one set of “Sunday School” clothes at the beginning of the school year representing my wardrobe for the entire year. I so wanted Levis but my mom always bought Tuff-Nut or Sears Rawhide jeans because they had the reinforced knees that could stand up to the rigors of elementary school recess without ripping the first day.

I preferred the Tuff-Nut jeans because they came with a pocketknife.

I can remember the first television that we had – it was a General Electric 19 inch black and white set from the 1965 Sears catalog. Even though we could four channels – but only three had reliable reception - WREG (CBS out of Memphis), WTVA (NBC out of Tupelo) and WMC (NBC out of Memphis). If we turned the antenna a bit when the weather was clear, we could get fuzzy reception of WHBQ, the ABC affiliate in Memphis.

The day my dad raised the antenna and those magical pictures appeared I thought it was quite possible that I had died and gone to heaven.

Beyond the magical TV stations, I remember Memphis with fondness. I remember growing up in a small Mississippi town only an hour’s drive south down Highway 78. I remember getting to take the trip to Christmas shop at the big department stores like Lowenstein’s and Goldsmith’s - Goldsmith’s always had a Santa and a winter wonderland just like in the movie “A Christmas Story”.

Those great department stores and the winter wonderland are gone now and like them, the Memphis I knew as a boy is also just a memory. After a visit home in 2014, I wrote about how Memphis was on a path to becoming the southern version of Detroit.

Memphis is generally identified as a “black” city, an accurate numerical designation since it its population is mostly African American and I am a pasty white guy who lives in Collierville (which, as people will note, is not technically Memphis), so readers will have to decide if my observations have validity.

It would be easy to just say that the reason for Memphis’ decline is that the last Republican mayor of Memphis was John Loague, who served from 1874 to 1876. Some would challenge that to say it was Dick Hackett - who held office from 1982 to 1991 - but by then, Memphis elections were declared officially “nonpartisan” and Hackett, while a conservative, was affiliated with the Democrat Party.

At any rate, it has been a century and a half since a registered Republican mayor, and 35 years since the last conservative.

It would also be just as easy to lay the failures at the alter of racism and note that Memphis has a majority black City Council and four of the last 5 mayors have been black – all Democrats, even the white mayor from 2016-2024.

But both would be wrong.

Memphis’ decline is not a function of politics or race, at least not explicitly, it is a function of substandard leadership at almost every level. It is a victim of not necessarily incompetence, rather it is a sufficient lack of competence, and because it is a “black” city, Memphis voters have indirectly proven the fallacy of DIE philosophies by voting for the BNMW-ALATAB (Blue No Matter Who As Long As They Are Black) candidate.

Of course, it is a statistical surety that in a majority black city, fewer whites will meet the residency requirements to run, and while competent blacks do run for the marquee offices of Mayor, City Council, and even Sheriff of Shelby County, the quality level drops off substantially below those offices. And as it is in business, strong, competent leaders often fall victim to poor management below them – and mayors have no say in who gets elected to most offices below them.

As an example, when newly elected Shelby County Clerk La Sonya Hall took office on September 1, 2026, her staff inspected the clerk’s locations and discovered 34 crates of unprocessed automobile-dealer paperwork left from the administration of former Clerk Wanda Halbert. There’s a larger Wanda Halbert story involving a similar car tag crisis from 2022, the state comptroller’s involvement and forensic audit, unsuccessful efforts to remove Halbert from office, and finally Hall’s discovery of the 34 crates after taking over.

So, this was just bad management all the way down and for a long period of time.

Due to its demographics, and I believe other major “chocolate cities” (as Ray Nagin, former mayor, called his city of New Orleans) are subject to DEI theology by default as much as by design. Qualified blacks (and whites) are simply not interested in this mess and don’t run, leaving Memphis citizens to make selections from the B – and often the C - teams.

I’m not saying that a Memphian would not select a white candidate because they are white or conservative because they are conservative, what I am saying is that competence matters to every citizen regardless of skin color or politics.

Government is bad enough without electing people who are going to be bad at performing necessary government jobs.

Those failures were revealed when President Trump, the National Guard, the FBI and Memphis and Shelby County law enforcement teamed up to blitz Memphis crime - and delivered historically low rates for the citizenry.

Of course, that success pissed off a lot of Memphis officials because it proved they weren’t doing their jobs.

Having lived in the area for 31 years, leaving for 36, and then returning, I have a perspective that Memphis has a bit of an inferiority complex, such that it is complacent, has little interest in top to bottom excellence (other than those already at the top) and is proof of the old adage that “you get what you expect”.

In a bit of a tortured analogy, Memphis is a lot like my UnderArmor white performance tee shirts – as they age and are laundered through our normal processes, they turn dingy and discolored, even using the “brighteners” and soaking them in a whitening agent, they never are quite as bright as when they come out of the package - but they are still just as functional as when they did. They just get demoted to the work shirt drawer and aren’t allowed out in public.

Memphis is like that, just a little dull and not allowed out in public.

Which is sadly unnecessary.

While it is difficult to speak of the DIE culture, especially due to Memphis’ central role in the race strife of the 1950’s and 1960’s and the assassination of Martin Luther King at the Loraine Motel, Memphis is a great city with great heritage and there is no moving forward without addressing the actual issues even if they are difficult.

Memphis is a place that represents so many items of common interest for all racial, ideological and theological interests. It is at the crossroads of America along the Mississippi River, it has culture, art, and a great university culture. There is a church on every corner, and it has beautiful, wooded neighborhoods and parks, and is home to multinational corporations – and it has great BBQ, fried catfish and hushpuppies.

Its leaders just need better help than they are getting from the evolutionary DIE culture that exists.

Memphis, it doesn’t have to be this way.