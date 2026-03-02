The Flying Dorito of Negotiation

President Trump is often attacked for not fitting the traditional mold of a “conservative,” and that criticism is fair—he isn’t one in the conventional sense. I know, because during the 2016 primary, I was one of his harshest critics.

While he does conservative things, President Trump is really a pragmatic mix of instincts, priorities, and tactics shaped more by results than rigid ideology. What has made his campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024 so compelling is that he didn’t run on a fixed set of principles; instead, he negotiated directly with voters, offering a package of deals in exchange for their support.

A February 2016 BuzzFeed article captured this dynamic well, quoting New York Times columnist Gail Collins partially recognized the truth:

“The most optimistic analysis of Trump as a presidential candidate is that he just doesn’t believe in positions, except the ones you adopt for strategic purposes when you’re making a deal. So, you obviously can’t explain how you’re going to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants, because it’s going to be the first bid in some future monster negotiation session.”

It’s clear now that the deal is sealed, he did have a plan—for deporting 11 million illegal aliens and much more.

Whether or not this fully reflects Trump’s inner thinking, it aligns closely with what I’ve heard from acquaintances in New York’s investment and private equity world who know dealmakers like him.

For someone who built a business empire on high-stakes negotiations, the deal is everything: all else yields to closing it. A core tactic is deliberate vagueness—start broad to avoid being pinned down, reveal details only when the close is near, concede as little as possible, and keep options open until the ink dries. This maximizes leverage and minimizes what opponents can use against you.

The media struggles with this approach because Trump refuses to hand over precise blueprints—what he’ll do, when, how, or with whom—knowing that full disclosure would weaken his position in any negotiation. Unpredictability adds another layer of advantage: opponents can’t anticipate the next move, keeping pressure on them to stay engaged. Nixon’s opening to China offers a parallel—the Chinese feared his “madman” reputation and came to the table partly because they believed he might follow through on threats.

Trump is a master persuader and negotiator. Like the best I’ve known, he reveals little of his true hand; disclosing too much after a failed talk serves no purpose, and you never know when that deal might revive. Even after winning, he parcels out information, gradually controlling the flow to maintain power in dealings with Congress, foreign leaders, and his own base.

True dealmakers grasp two key realities:

Some parties negotiate endlessly without intending to close; they aim to exhaust you until you cave or quit. I’ve endured months-long talks over issues that could have resolved in weeks—some enjoy the process as much as the outcome, treating it like a game.

To win, you must be willing to walk away. I once left a $20 million business-division sale after the buyer insisted on dealbreaker caveats for two weeks. I stood up, declared no path forward, and walked out. Three weeks later, they called, dropped the caveats, and I raised the price by $1 million for the hassle—and we closed.

The difference in the two is that the former is conversation, the latter is an action with consequences.

This is precisely what unfolded with Iran during Trump’s first term. When they refused acceptable terms and kept pushing unacceptable additions, he walked from the JCPOA and applied maximum pressure through sanctions and other measures rather than prolong fruitless talks. He tried again, with the hope the Iranian leadership had learned something from the first round, but they have not, so all that was left was action—and that action took the form of Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury.

Sometimes you have to release the Flying Dorito of Death to get your opponent’s attention.

Now, in his second term as the 47th president—having secured a decisive 2024 victory with 312 electoral votes, the popular vote, and a mandate for action—Trump’s dealmaking style is proving its worth on the world stage and at home. Whether confronting adversaries like Iran (where recent escalations, including strikes and regime pressures, reflect his readiness to walk and escalate), negotiating trade, or pushing domestic reforms, he operates from strength: vague enough to maneuver, unpredictable enough to deter, and prepared to exit bad deals for better ones.

Critics may call it inconsistent or unprincipled, but in a world of entrenched interests and reluctant partners, this transactional realism often delivers where dogma stalls. Trump’s approach isn’t about ideological purity—it’s about winning the deal that advances American interests. In an era demanding bold, flexible leadership, that may be the most effective conservatism of all: not preserving the status quo but negotiating a stronger future where conservative principles can thrive, one hard-won agreement at a time.