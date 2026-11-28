We free market proponents, individual freedom lovers, and defenders of our constitutional representative republican form of government all agree on one thing: Communism and its precursors, socialism and Marxism, have failed every time they have been tried.

But what if we are wrong?

Economists such as Ludwig von Mises, Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman argued that authoritarianism under communism is not merely an unfortunate consequence of corrupt leadership but a structural consequence of the economic system itself. In a free-market economy, millions of independent decisions regarding production, consumption, investment and resource allocation are coordinated through prices, competition and voluntary exchange. When private ownership and market mechanisms are abolished, the necessity of making those decisions does not disappear; it is transferred to a centralized political authority. That authority must determine what is produced, in what quantities, by whom, at what cost and how the resulting goods and services are distributed and because individuals inevitably possess different preferences, ambitions and priorities, the central authority must increasingly subordinate individual choice to collective objectives. Economic planning consequently becomes social planning, and social planning requires coercion when individuals refuse to conform.

Hayek argued in The Road to Serfdom that comprehensive economic planning tends to concentrate political power precisely because there is no voluntary consensus on the countless decisions such planning requires. Political dissent eventually becomes an impediment to economic policy, and economic independence becomes a threat to political authority. In this sense, authoritarianism is not necessarily a corruption of communism but a functional requirement of its comprehensive implementation.

So, if it is understood that the concentration of economic decision-making inherent in communism ultimately necessitates the concentration of political power, what if the goal of communism isn’t total democracy or total equality as promised, but merely a massive con game to capture control?

If that is our measuring stick, I would say that it works well.

Maybe we just misunderstand the goal.

I think we all have different perspective on things and we all have different aspects of our lives that influence our wants, needs, desires, hurts, and the means we go about assuaging all of them, so I think it is an interesting intellectual exercise to look at the personal life of the daddy of Marxism for insight into the creation he unleashed on the world.

By all accounts, Karl Marx was an intellectually gifted but personally difficult man whose private conduct often stood in stark contrast to his professed philosophy. Born into a comfortable, educated middle-class family and married to the daughter of a Prussian aristocrat, Marx was financially irresponsible, frequently indebted and largely dependent upon the generosity of Friedrich Engels, whose wealth was derived from the very industrial capitalism Marx condemned.

Marx was known to be arrogant, combative, vindictive and notoriously intolerant of intellectual disagreement, even among fellow socialists. His private correspondence revealed racial and ethnic prejudices, and he frequently resorted to personal attacks against his intellectual rivals and although apparently an affectionate father, his household endured considerable deprivation while he pursued his intellectual ambitions. He was a prodigious researcher and writer, but his capacity for intellectual productivity was not accompanied by a comparable capacity for financial self-sufficiency or practical responsibility.

I’ve read that a grand total of nine people attended his funeral.

There is no documented evidence that Karl Marx ever held a job in manufacturing, industry, commerce or industrial management. Nor did he ever own or operate a commercial enterprise, employ an industrial workforce or assume responsibility for the profitability of a business. The historical irony is that the man who developed one of the most consequential theories concerning the ownership, management and organization of the means of production had zero practical experience operating those means of production, while the man who largely financed his work (Engels) accumulated his wealth through private ownership and operation of industrial businesses.

Although it is impossible to establish this conclusively, Marx may have experienced a form of something we can see today within our credentialled laptop class. It is called status inconsistency, a condition in which someone possesses considerable intellectual ability and/or educational attainment (or believes they have) but fails to achieve the economic or social standing they believes those attributes warrant. Such circumstances can produce resentment, relative deprivation and a tendency to externalize responsibility for personal failures.

I’m going to deduce that Marx suffered from the intellectual version of Short Man Syndrome, in which he resented other prominent academicians, social scientists, economists and philosophers for not immediately recognizing, awarding, and celebrating his brilliance.

It is conceivable that Marx rationalized his economic circumstances by constructing a philosophy in which the economic system, rather than individual decisions, was principally responsible for one’s material condition. His theories also drew substantially upon German philosophy, British political economy, French socialism and the genuine hardships of industrialization, so reducing communism solely to personal resentment would be historically unjustified.

Nevertheless, the possibility that Marx’s personal frustrations influenced his interpretation of society is a legitimate line of inquiry. One might reasonably ask whether Marx developed his philosophy exclusively through an objective examination of capitalism or whether he was, to some extent, constructing an intellectual justification for his own dissatisfaction with his place within it.

Therefore, I think it is legitimate to ask if it is possible that Marx’s development of communism was, at least in part, a psychological response to his own circumstances, an attempt to “get back” at the family, the institutions and the cultures that he believed failed him.

Gee, ya think modern Marxists have might have anything in common with ole Komrade Karl’s life circumstances?

That would explain why the subsequent “revolutions” seem to be mass formation “nobody loves me” hissy fits that were designed in a kindergarten classroom.

But the outcomes are all too real in terms of destruction, deprivation and death to ignore.