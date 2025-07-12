Early in my career, I joined a company that saw explosive growth. After a few years, it entered a 6 year period when revenue surged from $25 million to over $170 million, with employee headcount growing from 130 to over 1,100. We were thrilled. This success stemmed from the rapid adoption of automotive airbag technology, specifically the aluminum canisters we manufactured that hold the sodium azide pellets, the explosion of which inflated the airbags.

To keep up, we expanded relentlessly. Our main facility grew from 150,000 to over 650,000 square feet, we added a 300,000-square-foot plant in my hometown, and I moved to Utah to build and manage another 300,000-square-foot facility.

However, this rapid growth sowed the seeds of the company’s eventual downfall. The owners, seeing a chance to cash out at the peak, sold the business. The two visionary leaders, to whom I owe much, became multimillionaires. But a fatal flaw lurked in our revenue model: 75% of our income came from a single customer tied to one type of airbag inflator technology. We were at their mercy. They owned us.

Not many years later, market dynamics shifted. With aluminum priced over $1 per pound, steel at 13 cents per pound, and stronger plastics emerging, our technology became obsolete. We couldn’t adapt because that was not our core competency. Today, after having six different owners in the past thirty years, only the 300,000-square-foot facility in Mississippi remains; the rest are shuttered, equipment sold, and jobs lost.

The lesson? Never put all your eggs in one basket - especially when the market might stop eating eggs.

That evolution exists beyond business, you can see the same in political life as well.

The Democratic Party many of us grew up with was not the Democrat Party of today. It was rational and capitalist. Blue Dog Democrats, the conservative wing, were pivotal to Reagan’s elections and policies, and they worked with Newt Gingrich to block HillaryCare and curb spending during the Clinton years. But during the George W. Bush era, politics turned viciously personal. Democrats shifted from policy debates to personal attacks, increasingly seduced by the far left.

Just as Reagan answered Carter and Trump answered Obama, Obama was a reaction to Bush’s neoconservative policies. But he was more than that - an avatar of repackaged collectivism, marketed as “new and improved” despite its stale core. For eight years, Obama was treated like a deity, as he oversaw the dismantling of America’s capitalist republic. The politics of the personal fueled this, blending attacks on opponents with a cult of personality around leaders.

While the media hailed Obama’s years as the Democrats’ ascendency - some even predicting a “permanent Democratic majority.” Rather than an ascendency, it now appears that Obama was the peak. During the Obama terms, the party alienated conservative-leaning Democrats, and these losses only accelerated under Biden, whose administration’s obsession with ideological conformity hyper-accelerated “woke” culture, further alienating young men, straight men and women, and eroded support among minority communities.

The reality is that as the Democrats’ base is shrinking, it is also concentrating – and as it shrinks, Democrats are finding it impossible to say “no” to their more radical fringes as they become the Party’s center.

Nigel Tufnel, lead guitarist of the legendary (and imaginary) band Spinal Tap, addressed the band’s declining popularity by saying, “We've got, you know, a smaller audience, but we're getting more selective." In the same way Nigel was trying to spin the band’s declining popularity as a deliberate choice, the DNC shares Nigel’s delusional optimism, claiming they are intentionally appealing to a more "discerning" crowd.

It seems the Democratic leadership is now basing their “big tent” policies on chasing voters hooked on psychoactive or psychotropic drugs to replace their eroding base. It seems as if the Democrat leadership is calling their Pharma bros to find out which drug sales are increasing and targeting those populations as replacements for the base they are losing, and given the insanity witnessed in protests and political positions, that’s not far from the reality of who they’re attracting.

A few weeks ago, I noted that Democrat leadership has painted their party into a corner. I’m not alone - others, including veteran strategists like James Carville and Doug Schoen, are shouting the same from the sidelines. Yet, the current leadership seems deaf to these warnings - or as is more likely, they are simply powerless to act.

Like the company where I began my career, Democrats have all their eggs in one basket and the market dynamics are changing. The Democrat Party many of us grew up with is gone, and it’s not coming back.