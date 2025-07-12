Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
P J's avatar
P J
4h

Good riddance. I hope it's true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
4h

So, similar to the phenomenon of “rice Christians” in missions in China, the Democratic Party is cultivating “Soma Democrat voters?” (Soma being the all purpose happy pill of Brave New World.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture