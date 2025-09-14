It is a good thing the psychopaths who cheer the murder of Charlie Kirk are helpfully outing themselves so that they can be avoided by the normies or in some cases, fired by their employers.

But just beneath those individuals are other people and organizations that make it their goals to lie, misrepresent and manufacture narratives to keep susceptible people drunk and high on comfortable untruths that satisfy their addictions.

Call it the progressive-media complex – like the military industrial complex but dumber and more dangerous.

These are the people who feed the lazy minds a steady dose of “conservatives are bad, white conservatives are worse, white Christian conservatives are threats to democracy, but white Christian male conservatives just want to kill you.”

None of it is true, of course, but that is why you get rando nurses, teachers and in-car TikTok makers as cannon fodder for the left – these are people who hate others based on what they are told, not what they know. Some of the things I have heard about Charlie Kirk and TPUSA out of these people are truly unbelievable and totally unsubstantiated, but that doesn’t really seem to matter to people who are addicted to hate and willing to believe the absolute worst about their opponents, even when those things are completely ridiculous.

In the middle of this structure are the opportunists who know they are lying but also know the narrative needs authority figures behind the narrative to push it along, people like Ilhan Omar who shared a video that called Kirk a “stochastic terrorist" who believed in the "subjugation of women”. She blamed conservatives for all the political violence in the world, then unironically said that Kirk “with his last dying words, he was spewing racist dog whistles.”

Every bit of that is a lie.

What I find interesting (and by that, I mean “hypocritical”) is that the people who use the term stochastic terrorism either know what it means and deliberately misuse it or simply don’t understand that this is terrorism accomplished with indirect, vague or coded language, which grants the instigator plausible deniability for any associated violence. That is the first play in the Democrat progressive playbook.

Undergirding all this, wallowing in the lowest muck at the bottom of the progressive-media cesspool are the donors.

Everything from the paradoxical rich left wingers (who, by their own political definitions, should not exist because they should have already given all their money and assets away) to the crooked NGOs that boomerang aid funded by American taxpayers back to the support of progressive politicians of both major political parties.

Some of these people do it to make more money, some are like Alfred Pennyworth’s definition of the Joker in 2008’s Batman flick “The Dark Knight”, when described the Joker to Bruce Wayne in these terms:

“Some men aren’t looking for anything logical. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

All of it is sort of the way terrorist organizations launder funds for their operations – come to think of it, it is EXACTLY like that.

The whole system needs to be taken down.

The same way terrorist networks are destroyed.