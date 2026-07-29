Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3h

Prayers for the biggest fn backlash ever on this ridiculous plan. If people are struggling to make it under our mostly capitalist system they are going to hate life in serfdom. Incredible the lack of knowledge and understanding by people supporting this Muslim psychopath.

Reply
Share
MojaveRose's avatar
MojaveRose
2h

My deepest sympathies go to the Bodega store owners. Their stores will suffer from this and they've already had to deal with so much theft and damage they are already struggling. Mamdani of course doesn't care because private enterprise interferes with his plans. Or maybe he didn't think of them at all. After all..... it's the Warmth of Collectivism" he's seeking. Add that to your compost pile!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture