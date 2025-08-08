Throughout history, movements aiming to "perfect" humanity have pursued diverse ideals, often at the cost of individual freedom.

Communism, inspired by Marx, aimed for a classless society via collective ownership and central planning, yet its rigid control led to economic mismatches and restricted choice, as seen in planned economies where supply and demand imbalances forced conformity. Similarly, the Eugenics Movement (late 19th–mid-20th century) pursued genetic improvement through selective breeding, resulting in ethical atrocities like forced sterilizations, particularly under Nazi regimes. Transhumanism, a modern movement, seeks to transcend human limitations via technology, raising ethical concerns about inequality and dehumanization.

Other movements reflect similar tensions between idealism and control - when they can’t mold what they see as the perfect person, they turn to the creation of rigid systems designed to force people to behave in a certain way by eliminating or outlawing any alternatives. Fascism glorified national unity and discipline, enforcing conformity through authoritarianism, leading to catastrophic human rights abuses. The Progressive Era (late 19th–early 20th century) targeted social justice through reforms like labor laws and suffrage but occasionally overreached, as with Prohibition.

These movements, while varied, often sacrificed individual choice to achieve uniformity, echoing the critique that eliminating variation - whether social, economic, or genetic - undermines true freedom.

The contemporary sociopolitical left, consciously or subconsciously, seeks to perfect humanity by designing people to behave and perform in a structured, predictable manner. That’s why the left supports the redefinition of male and female, the elimination of religion, and rigid economic control.

Conformity is the objective.

People tend to resist that sort of idea, especially in America.

And as every leftist idea is wont to do, the result is almost always exactly the opposite of their intent. If the goal is maximum efficiency in society and the economy, collectivism -contrary to its proponents’ claims - is not the answer. Collectivism creates mismatches in supply and demand, restricts choice, and ultimately minimizes freedom.

Whether in Soviet Russia or Kansas City, that is, and has always been, the lesson of state-run grocery stores. That will be true for the proposed creation of Mamdani Marts in New York City – not due to politics, but because the laws of economics apply to everybody just as the law of gravity does.

Having spent over forty years in manufacturing, I’ve observed that communism shares the same goals as a high-volume, low-mix industrial factory: planning, standardization, and uniformity. In such factories, we establish precise procedures, design equipment with exacting tolerances, and use statistical tools to minimize variation, ensuring all products are identical. We aim to reduce the human element - a natural source of variation - relying on the process to deliver consistent, high-quality results. This aligns with Genichi Taguchi’s definition of quality: the loss imparted to society through variation.

Ironically, Karl Marx, who criticized the devaluation of labor through industrialization, crafted a socioeconomic theory that treats the world as a factory and humans as both its assets and its products. Collectivists (encompassing socialists, Marxists, and communists) view society through this lens:

They define “freedom” as the elimination of risk through central planning.

They equate “equality” with everyone possessing identical kinds and amounts of goods - no variation.

They believe central planning and collective ownership of productive assets achieve both.

They see people’s role as fulfilling the plan without question or deviation.

They claim happiness, freedom, and fulfillment come from serving the state’s plan.

This worldview, however, contains a critical flaw. Collectivists advocate for central authority to control all means of production but overlook the need to regulate consumption to maintain balance in a planned economy. For example, if a plan dictates producing 5 million identical refrigerators in 2026, demand must also be 5 million. If true demand is 6 million, 1 million consumers are left without, their choices restricted regardless of need. If demand is only 4 million, citizens are forced to consume the surplus until the plan adjusts. Planned economies often face simultaneous overproduction and shortages due to the absence of real-time economic signals.

In a capitalist economy, prices provide these signals, dynamically balancing supply and demand in real time. Similarly, in manufacturing, real-time feedback allows constant process adjustments to maintain stability despite ever-changing conditions. We design the processes and equipment with modular/flexible concepts to allow rapid adaptation to the market needs. Collectivists, however, rely solely on the plan, ignoring the complexity of human wants, needs, and desires - or changing conditions.

When every aspect of life - from toilet paper to entertainment - is subject to such rigid planning, variation is eliminated, and with it, choice.

Without choice, there can be no freedom.