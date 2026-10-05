Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
Oct 5

You got Tillis and his lot spot-on today! He's the poster boy of the do nothing pretenders who only want to whine and bitch then wonder why his constituents hate him. Is it too much to ask these elected officials to do some work the few days they're actually showing up in DC? Maybe then we wouldn't need all these EO's by the President?? It's a damn shame that neither Johnson or Thune have even tried to codify any of these or the DOGE cuts into law. A total waste of the GOP majority which makes me think they don't really want to be in the majority at all.

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
Oct 5

I’d settle for Make Congress Mediocre Again…

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