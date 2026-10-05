Anybody happen to catch the Thom Tillis interview on 60 Minutes last night?

I gave up on 60 Minutes years ago, but my wife prefers the Sunday night CBS entertainment slate, so we often cruise through a light dinner with the idiot box on CBS as football winds down and the Tiffany Network gets going for their evening run.

Last night was such a case.

I found the interview to be remarkable in that I would have expected 60 Minutes to meet Tillis with adulation for his “principled” clashes with Trump, but it was one of those amazing interviews that proved how futile polishing a turd is.

The interviewer was Ross Douthat, whom I rarely ever think about because he was “a conservative columnist at The New York Times”, a title that has its own contradictory problems.

Douthat has a face made for radio and seems to always have this weird sort of Oswald Cobblepot smirk/scowl on his face like his brain is telling his face muscles to smile and the muscles are saying, “Nope, not gonna do that”, so it gets stuck somewhere in between and what results is never appropriate to whatever is going on in front of the camera.

It is that sort of face that one rarely sees unless Predator Hunter Chris Hansen has just stepped into the kitchen instead of the 12-year-old girl you thought you were messaging.

Tillis was as smug as usual, a Mike Pence “true conservative” who was so butt hurt, he retired (when it was clear he was going to lose the primary) for the reason most GOP Senators should lose theirs - they don’t do anything and when they do, some of them think they need to show their “independence” by betraying their ideology and president by voting with Democrats.

Tillis bitched about the “unitary executive” and how presidents now govern by executive order rather than going through Congress, which I agree is a real issue, but in true Fox Butterfield style, Tillis can’t seem to see the ironic connection between a do-nothing Senator in a do-nothing Senate combined with a do-nothing House and a president issuing Executive Orders and fighting them out in the courts.

Congress surrendered their power decades ago when they figured out the “Chevron Deference rule from the U.S. Supreme Court case Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council (1984) (that told federal courts to defer to a federal agency’s interpretation of an ambiguous law the agency administers) would allow them to use open and ambiguous language in bills they passed that could be “interpreted” by bureaucrats in the various agencies to make regulations with the effect and power of law without members of Congress having to be held responsible for the consequences.

That rule has since been overturned (in June of 2024), and I don’t believe it is a coincidence that the output of Congress has declined since then. It is about as obvious as how, suddenly, the conservative/right wing movements in countries across the Western Hemisphere and in Europe are having electoral success after USAID funding was cut and the administration moved to the State Department. You would think that would also be reflected in the US, but the GOP in Congress is pitiful compared to those movements, most of the leaders of which are at risk of being jailed – or worse – by the communist opposition. The worst that happens to an ex-GOP Senator is he loses his pass to the Congressional gym.

I also don’t think it is a coincidence that shortly after Kamala went all Joker and took a flamethrower to a billion-and-a-half-dollar pile of money, the DNC had to mortgage their headquarters to get enough money to get through the mid-terms.

Coincidence? I think not.

Trump, Elon and Little Marco did it - because the GOP “led” Congress wouldn’t.

In my opinion, while Tillis was trying to show that he lost the primary because he represents conservative purity and Trump was just a pretender, he did just the opposite and exposed why conservatives hate people like him, elected leaders who feign conservativism, but do little to nothing, refuse to support a pro-America agenda, and when they actually do something, it is at a glacial pace and almost always designed to fail while allowing them to look virtuous.

If Failure Theater is a thing, Tillis is a virtuoso in the orchestra pit.

Well, that’s my take anyway.

I want to see the ping pong world of one president issuing EO’s and the next president nullifying them on inauguration day, only to replace them with their own EO blizzard, stopped.

I want Make Congress Great Again.