In the turbulent theater of international intrigue, October 2025 delivered a masterstroke of irony when María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s unbowed warrior for democracy, seized the Nobel Peace Prize. Lauded for her exhaustive campaign to reclaim democratic rights and engineer a serene handover from Maduro’s iron-fisted dictatorship to liberty, Machado’s victory should have ignited global euphoria. But in a seismic pivot that left the Nobel committee sputtering, she dedicated the honor to Donald Trump, saluting his audacious foreign policy as the spark that fueled her defiance. To whisk her from Caracas’s dangers to Oslo’s glow, U.S. and European intelligence and military units mounted a flawless joint operation—a symphony of spycraft that underscored the potency of aligned Western resolve.

Her accolade foreshadowed the regime’s demise, an antidote to the starvation, censorship, and refugee crisis devouring Venezuela. Yet, rationality crumbled. Trump’s lightning orchestration of Maduro’s ouster—unleashing precision military strikes on Caracas strongholds, enlisting FBI and DEA agents to dismantle narco-networks, and culminating in Maduro’s forcible extraction to New York for prosecution on charges of corruption, drug trafficking, and human rights atrocities—should have been the crowning glory.

Rational minds would anticipate Maduro’s exit to result in rapture from Machado’s backers, the progressives who had championed her plight, cast votes in solidarity, and amplified her narrative of resistance.

Instead, just hours in, it unleashed a torrent of progressive grousing and even fury—not against Maduro’s tyranny, but against Trump’s triumph. U.S. talking heads frothed about “imperialism”; European elites quoted international law and bemoaned “unilateralism”; and activist swarms flooded social feeds with vitriol, labeling the liberation a “farce” and Machado complicit. This wasn’t gratitude; it was grotesque betrayal, proving the progressive movement in the U.S. and abroad is a cabal of fools and frauds, enslaved to partisanship over principle.

Trump’s decisive blow—transforming Venezuela from socialist wasteland to nascent democracy overnight—exposes the sham. It tells you everything: their “justice” is selective, their outrage manufactured. This is Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) incarnate, a affliction so corrosive it merits codification in the DSM as a veritable mental illness. TDS isn’t satire; it’s a psychiatric epidemic, hallmarked by instantaneous, unthinking opposition to anything Trump or Republican-tinged, bypassing reflection like an involuntary gasp for air. Strike Maduro with surgical force? War crime. Prosecute him in New York? Show trial.

Even if it liberates millions, the reflex recoils—no deliberation, just denial.

This derangement amalgamates facets of recognized maladies. Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) ignites the petulant rebellion against perceived conservative overlords. Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA) propels the frantic sidestepping of Republican initiatives, rooted in existential dread of compliance. Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) dissolves compassion, permitting the undermining of victories like Maduro’s fall for petty scores. Paranoid Personality Disorder infuses chronic mistrust, recasting GOP actions as sinister cabals. Narcissistic threads weave in the compulsive contradiction to assert dominance, invalidating successes that don’t align left. These aren’t superficial matches; they’re the scaffolding of a fractured psyche that favors feuding over freedom.

Yet, this opposition isn’t solely pathological—it’s programmable, instilled via operant conditioning as effortlessly as drilling commands into beasts or humans. The progressive machine—corporate media, ivory towers, tech overlords—conditions it ruthlessly. Positive reinforcement floods in as applause for anti-Trump screeds; negative punishment descends as shunning for independent thought. It’s behavioral engineering: oppose reflexively, harvest validation; ponder positives, endure isolation. Vast swaths of Americans have been molded into this automaton response, balking at Republican proposals sans scrutiny. Military precision toppling dictators? Oppose. DEA-FBI justice for narco-lords? Derail. It’s a trained tic, like coaxing a dog to sit—predictable, programmable.

The silver lining pierces the gloom: while a minuscule cadre of Americans grapples with genuine mental afflictions, the bulk exhibiting this oppositional farce are merely conditioned dupes. They can be retrained out of it, just as it was ingrained. Through counter-conditioning—rewarding nuance, punishing echo-chamber zealotry—we can reprogram the masses. Expose the frauds, dismantle the fools.

Machado’s dedication and Trump’s Venezuelan coup herald not just a nation’s rebirth, but a blueprint for curing TDS. This is not about the application or propaganda or “re-education”, just as the gender confused can be detransitioned through reacquainting them with reality and helping them cope with the limitations of the mind to change biology, this process will be effective with even the worst cases of TDS.

Until then, progressives will squander salvations in their reflexive rage, but hope endures: deconditioning awaits, and sanity can prevail.