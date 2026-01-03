Unlicensed Punditry

Dave Ceely
2h

What is the next step? Can Machado return in glory, or will the remaining portion of the Maduro regime continue in lock-step?

Rather Curmudgeonly
3h

The Monroe Doctrine was to constrain European powers, and it was pretty damn audacious on our part, since we didn't really have the muscle to back it up. It was not to declare all of the Americas to be our subservient regimes.

Maduro (and Chavez before him) was the problem of Venezuelans, but now we're going to own that just like we owned post-Saddam Iraq. Because the chaos there isn't just going to end with this - and we'll be drawn into it "to stabilize the situation".

