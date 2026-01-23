Machine Gun Kelly
If William Kelly didn’t exist, we would have to invent him.
“All the people in this church, they’re all living comfortable lives while children are dragged into concentration camps…”
I know it seems he is a bit over the top and is sort of a “made for MSNBC” agitprop caricature, but when I watched the videos of William Kelly, the bearded, wild-eyed, anarcho-communist, rent-a-radical (he is already over 50K in his GoFundMe beg) yelling at white people in that St. Paul Church as mothers cradled their children in protection, I saw an amalgamation of every progressive I have ever encountered rolled into one.
And yes, I understand that anarcho-communism means being for communism and against statism is a contradiction, but contradictions apparently are not a thing in 2026.