“All the people in this church, they’re all living comfortable lives while children are dragged into concentration camps…”

I know it seems he is a bit over the top and is sort of a “made for MSNBC” agitprop caricature, but when I watched the videos of William Kelly, the bearded, wild-eyed, anarcho-communist, rent-a-radical (he is already over 50K in his GoFundMe beg) yelling at white people in that St. Paul Church as mothers cradled their children in protection, I saw an amalgamation of every progressive I have ever encountered rolled into one.

And yes, I understand that anarcho-communism means being for communism and against statism is a contradiction, but contradictions apparently are not a thing in 2026.