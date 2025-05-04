Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP via Twitchy

I’ve been on the Democrats a lot lately, probably to the point people are getting tired of reading about them and my opinion of them.

Just for the record, I don’t relish criticizing Democrats, but they make it effortless these days. Yesterday is a prime example. In an interview, James Carville declared that Democrats can’t lie like Republicans without losing credibility. Brace yourself - this comes from the party that claimed Obamacare would cut costs, Benghazi was triggered by a YouTube video, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was doing CrossFit until the day she died, the border was secure, and pre-debate Biden was at his peak – “the best Biden ever” - while Kamala’s “brat” persona made her presidential. We even have Jen Psaki saying she was with Biden every day and didn’t see nuthin’.

You’ve heard these whoppers; I’m not breaking news.

Society has normalized political lying. We expect politicians to lie, then lie about lying. Since Bill Clinton’s “I did not have sex with that woman” and “I feel your pain,” Democrats have moved beyond distorting policies to fabricating their identities to seem relatable to voters. Now, relatability isn’t enough - they try to become their target constituency. Take Sheldon Whitehouse, a painfully white senator who is a member of an exclusive, whites-only beach club, proclaiming, “I am you” to marginalized groups.

Yep, it is that absurd.

At first, I wondered if this shapeshifting had supernatural roots. Cultures worldwide have myths of deceptive transformers: Navajo skinwalkers morph into animals for malice, Japanese kitsune foxes pose as humans, Celtic selkies shift from seals to lovers, and Hindu Nāga alternate between snakes and humans. Irish púca prank as horses or men, Akan asanbosam hunt as bats, and Mexican tlahuelpuchi strike as birds. These stories reflect fears of deception or dual natures, much like politicians adopting personas for votes.

Democrats tend to believe anything pagan – like climate change – but if they were truly shapeshifters, it seems they would be a bit more convincing.

I began to wonder if this behavior could be a mental health issue. After a little digging, I found a mental condition called factitious disorder, where someone fakes or exaggerates symptoms to gain attention or sympathy, seems relevant. Politicians mimicking a group’s struggles to appear empathetic might echo this, especially if they seek validation. For example, falsely claiming cultural or economic hardships to signal solidarity could resemble factitious disorder’s deception. Symptoms are faked through lies or manipulation, driven by a need for attention, not external rewards like money.

However, if the motive is strategic - like winning votes - it aligns more with malingering or narcissistic posturing, not a clinical disorder. Malingering seeks external gains, like popularity, while narcissistic or histrionic traits involve manipulating public perception for ego. If a politician genuinely believes their fabricated struggles, it might suggest delusional thinking or somatic symptom disorder, though that’s unlikely. Diagnosis requires persistent behavior causing distress, not just occasional pandering.

Consider Whitehouse’s beach club hypocrisy. It’s not just lying about policy – it is simple identity fraud, adopting personas far removed from reality. This performative shapeshifting, whether psychological or calculated, erodes trust. Democrats may not lie exactly like Republicans, as Carville claims, but their deception - cloaked in relatability - hits differently. It’s less about policy distortions and more about pretending to be someone they’re not to win favor.

Carville’s statement exposes this contradiction: Democrats lie, but they’ve convinced themselves their lies are noble or less damaging. Whether it’s virtue signaling, strategic posturing, or something deeper like factitious disorder, the result is the same - voters are left questioning authenticity – and that, in a word, is the Democrat problem.

They are just not authentic and therefore not believable.

Hey, I tried to explain it using “The Science” like Doctor St. Anthony of Fauci taught us.

Turns out, it is simple. Democrats are just shameless liars.