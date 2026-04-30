Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
19m

Sounds right. But MSM isn’t listening, or in agreement. Unlicensed Punditry is a voice crying out in the wilderness.

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
19m

One unintended effect of creating minority-majority districts is that “corralling” minority votes into one district may entail culling them from other districts that subsequently have a large majority population, which often means more Republican sears.After the first waves of minority-majority redistricting after the 1990 census the GOP won back control of the US House of Representatives. Not terribly smart math on behalf of the Democrats. Elections are often decided at the margins and reducing margins of likely voters across three or four districts to create one “safe” districts reflects a poor knowledge of mathematics.

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