I felt so rested and focused yesterday after my dose of propofol wore off (I asked my anesthesiologist for a take-home package—he said no and then asked, “Who do you think you are, Michael Jackson?”). I felt so good, I wrote two long essays yesterday afternoon/evening dealing with two aspects of the same issue—and this morning, I read Justice Thomas’ takedown of progressivism which provided just about the same level of satisfaction as the propofol, the combination of those events led me to think about a couple of questions:

What do capitalists and progressives really want?

I think that is a very important question.

If I was asked today, I would say that there are really no differences. Capitalists want to be free to benefit from their own productivity. Contemporary progressives want the same thing; they also want to be free to benefit from the capitalist’s productivity.

I have long posited that modern progressives want just enough of our capitalism to pay for their adventures in socialism, so I guess my perspective isn’t a real shock to anybody.

The second question is how I define a “progressive”.

I would answer this question by saying there is always an answer in nature.

In nature, there is the cicada. Its life cycle is an analog. The cicada starts when adult females lay eggs in small slits they cut into tree branches. The cicada hatches and moves underground, living an unremarkable, unnoticed life in nymph form for a specified time (the most common is thirteen years) molting its hardened skin several times before it emerges as something noticeable. It reaches a stage where it metamorphosizes into a crawling insect and works its way up into the foliage where it molts a final time into a winged insect that becomes very annoying when millions of its friends sing their mating song in unison every night. The final stage of an unremarkable existence is solely for mating.

This is also the progressive lifecycle.

They remain hidden underground for years, finally emerge when conditions are right claiming to be one thing but soon metamorphosize into another form to annoy and f*ck everything else and then they lay eggs and die.

As an illustration, think about Eric Swalwell’s story arc in public life.

And before people begin parsing definitions, let me preface what follows with this caveat – I understand that there are differing philosophical definitions of socialism, Marxism and communism. For my purposes, I use the terms interchangeably because the annals of history record that all of them end in the same predictable way for the same predictable reasons – radical idealism produces bad ideas that take the application of coercive force to survive when human nature gets involved.

As Ayn Rand said, the collectivist groups are just rival gangs fighting over the same turf.

What is important to note is that progressivism is not an original stand-alone idea, it is reactionary, nothing but a criticism of capitalism, a nit-picking exercise that results in unoriginal, oppositional ideas that simply do not work and result in the application of force to even pursue. The Communist Manifesto is the ultimate expression of Adult Opposition Defiant Disorder. It spends all its time telling readers why capitalism is bad, but not why collectivism is good—you are just expected to assume it is.

The founding principles of this country have been subjected to rigor, discipline and live-fire testing for centuries – from the Magna Carta in 1215 and the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320 to the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and our Constitution in 1787 – the basic idea that a person has a right to determine their own future has been codified as his greatest desire short of ascension to Heaven.

This desire does not exist in progressivism.

Progressivism is not something developed independently and tested. It has been attained without discipline and rigor. Contemporary communism (masquerading as “progressivism”) attaches itself, like s leech, to the belly of capitalism. It is not a symbiotic relationship because the host gains nothing from it. Progressivism requires a parasitic environment for survival; it cannot exist without something to criticize and oppose.

The greatest desire for progressivism is, as Bastiat wrote, to live at the expense of everybody else.

It has always interested me that the ideology of progressivism so easily ignores that it fails the standards it enforces on other ideologies and only seems interested in paying attention to those that support its protection and expansion.

There is a reason progressivism is a directionless, rudderless, parasitic and evil ideology that has become the ideology and theology of the left. If the theology is evil, it follows that the people who subscribe to it are similarly afflicted. This is not what America is. We are not a country bound by envy or as John Adams warned, “avarice, ambition, revenge or gallantry.”

And that is why we are about to have our 250th Birthday Party.

Here’s to 250 more.