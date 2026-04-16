Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1mEdited

Gosh! Your cicada analogy left me hanging: I was hoping to see how it worked out in Stalwell’s life! For Progressives I would rather have expected the cockroach to be their totem animal spirit!

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
40m

Progressivism is just one form of parasitism, and parasitism always afflicts any prosperous society. Bastiat may have known European socialists, but he preceded American Progressives. It wasn't until the 60s and the New Left that those merged in this country. I can bash TR and Wilson with the best of them, but you can't accuse either of being a socialist - at least not without revealing yourself as an ignorant boob.

Nietzsche wrote about the cultural and spiritual hollowing out of the West - the course the Enlightenment had run. I like Lorenzo Warby's description of the malady, Post-Enlightenment Progressivism. The deepest part of the problem is that voters think they can get shit for free (really just the cost shifted on to someone other than themselves). That is as true of many SocSec recipients as it is of the Sanders/AOC wing of Democrats.

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