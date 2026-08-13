Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Stephen Kirtland's avatar
Stephen Kirtland
6h

Beware the Jabberwock, my son!

The jaws that bite, the claws that catch.

Beware the Jubjub bird and shun

The frumious Bandersnatch.

He might have written that about our own Congress and the uniparty, not to mention the legacy media and the chattering classes. Johnathan Swift was also a prescient observer of institutions and human nature. And, by the way, Charles Dodgson did not molest young Alice, regardless of whatever internalized feelings he may have had. Literary critics haven't changed much in a century and a half, either. They'd still rather execute a quotable turn of phrase with an arch implication that they possess some private knowledge than capture truth with prosaic precision.

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William H Stoddard's avatar
William H Stoddard
7h

That conversation with Humpty Dumpty is in Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There, which is the sequel.

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