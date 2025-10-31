“Now, this looks like a job for me

So, everybody, just follow me

‘Cause we need a little controversy

‘Cause it feels so empty without me...”



~ M&M (aka Slim Shady”, “Without Me” (2001)



I’ve long argued that Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher might have been the greatest gifts communism ever received - not through benevolence, but through sheer efficacy. Their unyielding crusade against the Soviet empire, culminating in the Berlin Wall’s dramatic tumble in 1989, didn’t just dismantle the Iron Curtain; it exorcised communism’s specter from the global stage. For decades, the red menace had dominated headlines, fueled Cold War anxieties and justified endless proxy conflicts from Korea to Afghanistan.

But Reagan’s “evil empire” rhetoric, paired with Thatcher’s iron-fisted economic reforms, starved the beast. As the USSR crumbled into irrelevance, so did the urgency of anti-communist fervor. We turned the page, lulled into complacency, forgetting the ideology’s insidious roots. In erasing communism from the front page, they inadvertently allowed its embers to smolder unchecked, waiting for revival in subtler forms like cultural Marxism or state-sponsored authoritarianism.

History rhymes, and today’s political theater offers a uncanny echo: Donald Trump may well etch himself into Democratic lore as their unwitting savior. The Grand Old Party’s 45th president - and now its 47th - has become the gravitational center of the left’s universe.

Democrats don’t merely oppose him; they orbit him, defining their identity, policies, and very existence in his shadow. Scarcely a byline, broadcast, or stump speech escapes his gravitational pull. From climate summits to grocery price gripes, the conversation inexorably bends toward Trump Derangement Syndrome, a reflexive tic that transforms every grievance into a referendum on the man himself. This fixation isn’t strategy; it is symbiosis gone awry, a party so consumed by its bogeyman that it risks atrophy without him.

Exhibit A unfolded in a Land Down Under on a crisp Wednesday in late October 2025, during Kamala Harris’s appearance on ABC Australia’s “7.30” with the unflinching Sarah Ferguson. The former vice president, still smarting from her 2024 drubbing, faced a scalpel-sharp query: Did Joe Biden’s evident mental frailties - his stubborn denial of cognitive erosion amid gaffes and whispers - doom her White House bid? Harris, ever the loyalist, dodged like a seasoned fencer. Instead of reckoning with the Democratic dynasty’s implosion, she unleashed a blistering, minute-long fusillade against Trump: his tariffs, his tweets, his “threat to democracy.” It was vintage deflection, a masterclass in evasion.

But Ferguson, no pushover, pounced: “That’s a world-class pivot, Vice President.” The studio air thickened with awkward silence, Harris’s cheeks flushing as the thrust landed flat. Here was the pathology laid bare - a leader so tethered to her nemesis that introspection became impossible, any piercing of that veil prevented by invocation of the one person who represents the embodiment of Democrat dread – Donald J. Trump – as if Trump was directly responsible for Biden’s dementia.

If Trump is the oxygen Democrats breathe, his eventual exit poses an existential riddle: What then? Without their orange-hued hydra to slay, will they rediscover purpose, or wither into navel-gazing irrelevance? Nature offers a stark parable. Symbionts thrive in mutualism - think bees pollinating flowers, each flourishing from the other’s labor. Parasites, however, extract without reciprocity, burrowing into hosts like ticks on a deer, siphoning vitality until expulsion spells doom.

Contemporary Democrats embody the latter: politically vampiric, they feed on Republican outrage cycles, their electoral wins harvested from fear-mongering Trump’s ghost. Financially, they’ are wards of the state, bloated bureaucracies sustained by taxpayer troughs that yield no net gain for the republic. Expel the host - be it fiscal restraint or populist revolt - and they flail, unmoored. No innovation blooms from this bond; only resentment festers.

Trump’s shadow may yet prove their greatest ally, a foil forging unity from loathing. But dawn breaks eventually. When it does, the Democrats must evolve - or perish as relics of a parasitic age.