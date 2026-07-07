Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Communism promises tomorrow what liberty delivers today: choice, dignity, opportunity, adaptation, abundance, and self-government. The central planner always arrives wearing compassion like a cheap suit. He says he wants to cure poverty, inequality, addiction, homelessness, and injustice. Then comes the leash. The expert becomes the master. The citizen becomes the patient. The market becomes a crime scene. The family becomes a policy unit. The local community becomes an administrative problem. That is why classical liberalism wins: not because people are angels, but because rulers are not gods. Hayek understood what the modern left refuses to admit — no expert knows enough to replace millions of free decisions. Liberty is not chaos. It is humility with a Constitution.

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