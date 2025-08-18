Unlicensed Punditry

Mary Becker
So Ms St Felix hates all white men. Does that include my great grandmothers family who were “full soul abolitionists in Massachusetts & New Hampshire or the one in New York which started a paper called The Emancipator? Does she also hate my great grandfather who put his life on the line when he went off the fight for the Union Army in the Civil War? All were white men.

Ms St Felix should look in the mirror if she wants to see a true racist.

Today there are still slave markets in Libya & perhaps some other countries in that part of the world. Ms St Felix should put her energy into starting a movement to end these horrible slave markets. She might feel better if she did something to stop slavery, like my white, male ancestors did so many years ago

