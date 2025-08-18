Life has a way of teaching us all the same humbling lesson: we’ve all overreached at some point. You know what I’m talking about - those moments when you stretch just a bit too far, too fast, and end up knocking over a glass of water on the table. Or maybe you’re in a meeting, riding the high of your own voice, only to realize you’ve been droning on for far too long, and the room’s eyes are glazing over. Perhaps you’ve been in the car, tuning out your co-driver - mine is my wife, the perpetual driver training officer of our household - and sailed right past the exit you were supposed to take. These are the little human fumbles we all share, the universal missteps that remind us we’re not as always on the ball as we should be.

But there’s something particularly telling, and dare I say entertaining, when we watch certain folks miss their mark in a more public, ideological way. Take the black racists among us, for instance - those who’ve been so caught up in their own narrative that they’ve barreled past the exit for reason and straight into the ditch of hypocrisy. Over the weekend, Chris Rufo, the conservative activist who’s made a career of peeling back the layers of woke ideology, shined a spotlight on one such case: Doreen St. Félix, a black writer for The New Yorker. St. Félix, who’s racked up awards since her days at Brown University, decided to let her true colors fly on X with a tweet that was as blunt as it was venomous:

“I hate white men. You all are the worst. Go nurse your fucking Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women.”

And that is one of the milder ones (her account is locked down now, of course).

Now, let’s pause for a second. Imagine the fallout if a white writer had tweeted something half as hateful about any other group – wait, we already have a multitude of examples where the innocuous tweet caused the internet to erupt, careers were torched, and the apologies were flowing faster than water through a broken dam. I’ve personally been called a racist for my criticisms of the differences between Western culture and the toxic culture that has evolved in the black community that were interpreted as racism.

But St. Félix’s words? They’re just another Tuesday in the world of woke dogma, where hating entire demographics is somehow framed as punching up. The irony is rich - here’s someone who’s climbed the ladder of elite institutions, collecting accolades along the way, yet still sees fit to spew this kind of raw, unfiltered resentment. It’s not just a misstep; it’s a full-on faceplant into the kind of racial animus she’d likely decry if it were aimed at her.

What’s fascinating is how the paint’s coming off the windows of this ideology. For years, the woke crowd has hidden behind a carefully curated veneer of moral superiority, cloaking their rhetoric in terms like “justice” and “equity.” But now, thanks to folks like Rufo and the amplifying power of platforms like X, the glass is getting clearer. We’re seeing what’s really inside that room - and, boy, it’s a mess. There’s a steaming pile of misandry, racism, and resentment, all dressed up as progress. The problem for people like St. Félix is that they haven’t quite clocked that the curtains are open now. The world can see the contradictions, the double standards, the sheer ugliness of their worldview.

This isn’t just about one writer’s tweet, though. It’s about a broader cultural moment where the rules of the game are shifting. The same folks who’ve spent years policing language, canceling dissenters, and demanding ideological purity are now finding themselves exposed. They’ve overreached, just like we all do sometimes, but their misstep is on a grander scale. They thought they could keep painting over the windows forever, but the truth has a way of seeping through. And when it does, it’s not pretty.

What’s maddening is the selective outrage - or lack thereof. If St. Félix’s tweet had targeted any other group, the cultural gatekeepers would’ve been out with their pitchforks. But because it’s aimed at white men, it’s just another day at the office. This double standard is the real tell. It’s not about fairness or equality; it’s about power and who gets to wield it. The woke ideology that St. Félix represents thrives on division, on pitting one group against another while pretending it’s all in the name of progress. But the paint’s off the window panes now, and the view is crystal clear: there’s nothing progressive about hate, no matter who it’s directed at.

We’ve all missed a turn or two in life. It’s human. But when you’re so blinded by ideology that you can’t see the exit for reason, you’re not just missing a turn - you’re driving off a cliff. The question is, how many more will follow before they realize the road’s run out?