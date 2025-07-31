I graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany, Mississippi in 1977 and from Mississippi State University in 1982 (I took off a year to work and save up to pay for school). People who were born in, say, 1985 forward (Merciful God – that was 40 freakin’ years ago!), only know about the 80’s and 90’s from reruns, so they don’t know how awesome that pre-9/11 period was.

Commercials are sort of mileposts of cultural ethos and how it changes:

Budweiser’s Real Men of Genius - originally launched as "Real American Heroes," began in 1998 as a series of radio ads for Bud Light, created by DDB Chicago. It ran through the mid-2000s, with over 200 installments produced. The campaign was briefly paused after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and relaunched in 2002 as "Real Men of Genius." It expanded to TV in the UK in 2001 (advertising Budweiser, not Bud Light) and in the US in 2003 with 30-second spots. Funding for the campaign was cut in June 2008, though it was revived in 2019 as "Internet Heroes of Genius" for digital platforms.

Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef?” (1984) This ad featured Clara Peller, a feisty elderly woman, inspecting a comically oversized bun with a tiny patty, shouting, “Where’s the beef?” It was a cheeky jab at competitors’ skimpy burgers, becoming a cultural catchphrase. Its irreverence came from calling out fast-food giants in a blunt, humorous way. The phrase was even referenced in the 1984 U.S. presidential debates.

Pepsi “Arf, Arf” (1990s) This ad showed a guy teaching his dog to say “Pepsi” (sounding like “Arf, arf”), only for the dog to bark “Coke” at the end. The playful trolling of Coca-Cola was irreverent and cheeky, poking fun at brand loyalty in a lighthearted way.

California Raisins “Heard It Through the Grapevine” (1986) Claymation raisins singing Marvin Gaye’s hit song while dancing in sunglasses was absurdly funny and unexpected. The irreverence came from turning a boring product (raisins!) into a cool, Motown-inspired crew.

Budweiser “Frogs” (1995) Three frogs croaking “Bud,” “Weis,” “Er” in a swamp was minimalist genius. The humor was irreverent because it had no real connection to beer—just pure, absurd branding that mocked overly serious beer ads.

Taco Bell “Yo Quiero Taco Bell” (1997) Why It’s Great: A sassy Chihuahua with a thick accent demanding Taco Bell was both adorable and irreverent. The dog’s attitude and the absurdity of a pet endorsing fast food poked fun at celebrity endorsements.

Isuzu “Joe Isuzu” (1986-1990) Joe, a sleazy car salesman, made outrageous claims (e.g., “It gets 94 miles per gallon!”) with on-screen subtitles calling him out as a liar. The blatant mockery of car salesmen and exaggerated advertising was peak irreverence.

Reebok “Terry Tate: Office Linebacker” (1999) Why It’s Great: Though technically airing in 2003, it was rooted in 90s-style humor. Terry Tate, a linebacker, tackled office workers for slacking (e.g., stealing pens or skipping meetings), yelling lines like “You kill the joe, you make some mo’!” It was irreverent for its over-the-top violence in a mundane office setting.

And the jeans commercials – 15-year-old Brooke Shields broke TVs in 1980 with her Calvin Klein “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing” ad.

Male and female supermodels got into the act when CK followed that up in 1995 with a mostly naked Kate Moss and stripped-down Mark Wahlberg (when he was still Marky Mark).

Jordache, Guess, Levis, Diesel and Versace ran commercials that were provocative for their time due to their use of sexuality, youth, or social taboos, often sparking controversy or bans while cementing the brands’ places in pop culture. They leveraged irreverence by challenging societal norms, whether through suggestive imagery, bold casting, or cultural commentary.

9/11 was more than a tragedy, it was a turning point of American culture - a detour began with a shaken country trying to regain its footing in a age of Islamic terrorism while taking stock of what kind of people and country we are. The muscular America began to doubt itself and as a result our culture became relentlessly introspective and unsure and in that process, muscular America took a seat while destructive “just one country of many” ideology took over. Moral scolds were emboldened as they took charge of the culture. These humorless cranks who were embarrassed by 80’s and 90’s Reaganite culture saw this as an opportunity for the AV Club and Theater Kids who were formerly the butt of jokes to execute a measure of retribution one the cool kids.

And they gave us our first multi-racial Marxist president, cancel culture, Marxist clubs in high school, gender fluidity, “leading from behind”, legalized discrimination against whites (DEI), men in women’s spaces, Bidenomics, and Kamala is Brat.

People are tired of the Theater Kids playing girlboss (even the males).

Trump’s election in 2016 started the turn. The massively irregular 2020 election was a last gasp. Trump’s reelection in 2024 was the beginning of the end for the Reign of the Theater Kids. The Sydney Sweeney/American Eagle campaign is evidence of a wider cultural change, a return to the masculine, sexy, fun culture of the 80’s and 90’s.

Let the good times roll.