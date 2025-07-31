Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Richmond's avatar
Fred Richmond
2h

Thanks for reminding us (at least we oldsters) about those great commercials. All good, but my favorite might have been the "Real Men" by Bud.

You're right about the major culture change post-9/11.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Settlemeyer's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer
33m

Evil slips in during times of uncertainty. We paused in recognized vulnerability after 9.11. Ethnic, racial, gender paradigms were leveraged for two decades of role reversal. Hopefully, the reign of effeminate men and kick-ass women has run its course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture