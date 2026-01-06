Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
29m

Several points - first Schumer. This lying piece of garbage will say whatever will make him look strong and decisive. The fact he's neither is why AOC will probably replace him. The Democrat response to Maduro is why some memes depict Trump saying 'Next I'll get them to support a narco-dictator'. And, of course, they do.

Chris Murphy obviously doesn't know the law or he wouldn't misquote it. It's all PR and noise to Democrats, who wouldn't know the truth if someone broke their nose with it.

And as you said, all the while the Democrats were sending aid to Maduro, as they do to almost all of our enemies, and certainly to the Somali fraudsters in the form of un-monitored grants.

I agree with what you say, and your analysis is the same as mine. One point where I tend to disagree with you is I believe both parties are the same, and it's the leadership the Republicans have now (Trump) that makes the difference. Without an "heir" to America First (MAGA) the "Rs" go back to being "Ds" in better suits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DNTaylor90's avatar
DNTaylor90
26m

It reminds me of a pivotal scene in 1987's THE UNTOUCHABLES. When Jimmy Malone leads a squad of Treasury agents on a liquor raid, they wind up at the Chicago Post Office. Disbelieving, Eliot Ness says "this can't be right." Malone replies, "Mr. Ness, everyone know where the booze is. The question isn't finding it; the question is WHO WANTS TO CROSS CAPONE?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture