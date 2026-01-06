Two recent controversies—the Maduro operation and Minnesota’s fraud scandal—reveal something fundamental about how America’s two major political parties approach governance. And these differences have real consequences for ordinary Americans.

How does capturing a South American dictator affect the working man? The answer lies in how each party has responded.

Consider Senator Chuck Schumer’s evolution. In 2020, he attacked President Trump for failing to remove Maduro, arguing that Trump had “left him more powerful and more entrenched than when he began.” Schumer’s criticism then was clear: Trump talked tough but failed to deliver regime change.

Fast-forward to 2026, when U.S. forces captured Maduro. Schumer’s response? Sharp criticism of the operation itself. “Maduro is a horrible person, but you don’t treat lawlessness with other lawlessness,” he said, calling it “a violation of law” done without congressional authorization.

The 2026 Schumer apparently disagrees with the 2020 version.

Senator Chris Murphy shows a similar pattern. During Trump’s first term, Murphy argued that if the administration truly believed removing Maduro served U.S. interests, they should make that case openly—essentially acknowledging such intervention could be justified.

Yet after Maduro’s capture, Murphy condemned the operation as “wildly illegal,” arguing the president cannot execute such operations without congressional approval or public debate. He suggested political and financial motives rather than genuine security concerns drove the action.

Here’s what these reversals reveal: Democrats function as a perpetual debate society, producing endless discussion but little action. Republicans identify objectives, build mission plans, and execute them.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s recent interview crystallized this disconnect. She wants Trump to lower prices—prices that rose under Democratic policies—while simultaneously complaining she wasn’t consulted about Venezuela operations. This suggests Democrats fundamentally misunderstand that Trump’s national security actions are about reducing domestic prices by reshaping the global landscape to advantage America.

The Minnesota fraud scandal illuminates how Democratic domestic and foreign policies mirror each other. Both rely on the same strategy: bribery through cash transfers, attempting to purchase agreement and loyalty. They did it with Somali communities in Minnesota. They did it internationally.

Consider Venezuela. Between 2017 and 2024, America sent approximately $4 billion in direct aid to Maduro’s regime—likely matched by additional billions through NGOs funded via USAID.

Think about that. We were bankrolling the very dictator Schumer claimed he wanted removed.

This is the Democratic governance model: send money, hope for favorable outcomes, convene hearings when things go wrong, send more money. It creates dependency abroad and inflation at home while delivering few tangible results for American workers.

The Republican approach—demonstrated in Venezuela—is different. Identify the problem (a hostile regime destabilizing a region). Determine the solution (regime change). Execute the mission. Deal with the consequences.

Americans can debate which approach they prefer. But they should understand what they’re choosing between.

One party treats governance as an ongoing seminar where every action requires endless consultation, debate, and consensus-building—a process that often results in paralysis or half-measures. The other treats governance as executive action: make decisions, accept responsibility, move forward.

The working man trying to afford groceries doesn’t benefit from congressional hearings about why prices are high. He benefits when someone actually does something to change the conditions causing high prices—whether that means securing global oil supplies, removing hostile actors, or stopping the money printing that fuels inflation.

Democrats sent billions to Venezuela while Maduro remained in power, enriching his regime and accomplishing nothing for Americans. Republicans sent special forces and ended the problem.

One approach generates meeting minutes. The other generates results.

Which method better serves the working American? The answer seems obvious. Talk is cheap—except when it’s $4 billion in aid to dictators. Action costs too, but at least it produces outcomes.

Americans are tired of being told problems are complicated, solutions require careful study, and meaningful change must wait for proper procedures. They want leaders who identify problems and fix them.

The contrast between these parties isn’t just philosophical—it’s practical. It affects whether your gas is affordable, whether your neighborhood is safe, and whether American power serves American interests.

Venezuela and Minnesota tell the same story: one party deliberates endlessly while problems worsen, the other acts decisively while critics complain about process.

We have a mid-term election in less than eleven months.

Americans will ultimately decide which approach they trust with their future.