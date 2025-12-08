Modern progressive Democrats are not really communists—at least not in the doctrinaire, Leninist sense of the word.

They don’t have the stomach for the real thing. They don’t want to seize the factories, collectivize agriculture, or impose the grim ration-card equality that characterizes actual communist societies. What they prefer is the aesthetic of revolution without any of the physical or intellectual risk. It is cosplay radicalism. They want the moral thrill of declaring themselves on “the right side of history” while enjoying DoorDash, iPhones, 5 Gig Internet, and the spiritual satisfaction of condemning capitalism while living comfortably on its surplus.