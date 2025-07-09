Unlicensed Punditry

Tom Nelson
2h

We are perpetually caught in the same bind: that of responding to emotional behavior with rational responses. The girl who wrote about the "kings" demonstration being meaningful had no idea of what is going on but had strong emotions. Cf. to the "from the river to the sea" mentality. Yes, some of them are being paid but at least that is rational behavior. Most of them are frothing hysterics and no attention need be paid to them except when they are in a dangerous crowd -- which they often are. Otherwise the best response is ridicule, not rational argument. They are silly so point out their silliness.

sean anderson
1h

If you can loudly protest that the government is oppressing you then that itself proves that the government isn’t oppressive.

