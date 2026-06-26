Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
6h

Yes, and we old timers who still largely live that way and as a result have a paid off house, no car loans, no credit card debt and a nice nest egg stashed away are accused by the younger generations of "hoarding wealth".

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
5h

Keeping up with the Jones has always been a fool’s errand.

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