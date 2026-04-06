Leadership is about as close to being an employee of California Psychics as one can get.

As a side note, have you ever listened to those commercials? They proudly announce they reject 97% of applicants. I’ve always wondered what that vetting process looks like, and whether the lucky 3% saw acceptance coming. It’s a business model built on certainty about uncertainty, which, in its own strange way, is not all that different from leadership.

But I digress.

One of the most difficult parts of leadership, maybe the most difficult, is that leaders live in a world where disproving a negative is a constant task. In plain English, that means you are asked to prove that something didn’t happen, won’t happen, or would have happened if not for the decision you made. It is the kind of assignment that sounds simple until you try to do it, at which point you realize it borders on the impossible.

A leader’s job is to make decisions about things that have not yet occurred. You are making calls today that shape events tomorrow, next month, or years down the line. Some of those events will happen because of your decision. Others will never happen because of your decision. And here’s the catch, the things that don’t happen are usually the most important things you prevent, and they are also the things you will never get credit for.

No one throws a parade for the crisis that never materializes. There are no headlines celebrating the disaster that quietly died in the conference room because someone saw it coming and acted early. Success in leadership often looks like nothing happening at all, and that is a hard thing for people to understand, especially those watching from the outside.

What they do see, however, are the things that go wrong. Those are visible, tangible, and easy to point at. And so the criticism comes, often from people who were never in the arena to begin with. It is always easier to critique a decision than to make one, particularly when the decision requires acting on incomplete information, imperfect data, and a clock that does not pause while you deliberate.

People who don’t make it as leaders tend to approach the world like police officers responding to a call. Something happens; they show up, assess the situation, and react. There is nothing inherently wrong with that mindset, it is necessary in many roles, but it is fundamentally different from leadership. Leadership is not reactive, it is anticipatory. It requires you to look at patterns, trends, and weak signals, and then act before the sirens ever go off.

That kind of thinking is uncomfortable for a lot of people because it deals in probability, not certainties. It requires a tolerance for ambiguity and a willingness to be wrong. It also requires trusting data, even when that data is incomplete, and combining it with experience and judgment to make a call that cannot be proven right or wrong at the moment it is made.

This is where many critics miss the mark. They judge decisions based solely on outcomes, as if outcomes are the only measure of quality. But outcomes are often the result of variables far beyond any one person’s control. A good decision can lead to a bad outcome, and a bad decision can occasionally produce a good one. Leadership is not about clairvoyance; it is about stacking the odds in your favor and then having the conviction to act.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the presidency of the United States, and in President Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities last year and then a more expansive action a few weeks ago.

It is a role where a significant portion of the job, easily the majority, is about shaping a future that does not yet exist. The president is not just responding to events, he is attempting to influence them before they occur, to deter threats, to position the country advantageously, and to avoid conflicts that never make the evening news.

As president, you have to make a call. It is your job - and your duty.

And yet, the truth is that the best anyone can hope is that such strikes are directionally correct because much of this work is invisible by design. If deterrence works, nothing happens. If a strategy succeeds, the absence of crisis becomes the outcome, and in a political environment that rewards spectacle and immediacy, that kind of success is easy to overlook and even easier to dismiss.

So, we end up in a strange place where leaders are judged most harshly for the things that do happen and rarely credited for the things that don’t. They are expected to predict the future without claiming to know it, to act decisively without perfect information, and to defend decisions against critics who never had to make them.

Which brings us back, in a roundabout way, to those psychic commercials. Leadership is not about seeing the future with certainty. It is about understanding that the future is uncertain, recognizing patterns others miss, and having the courage to act anyway.

The difference is that when a psychic gets it wrong, it’s a bad reading. When a leader gets it wrong, it’s history.