Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2h

I think you nailed this topic quite nicely. You better go get a palm reading🤠

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
2h

When I visited southern California there seemed to be as many “psychic reading” shops as “legalized marijuana” shops!

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