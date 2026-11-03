Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
7h

One should say nothing but good about the dead.

The Democrat Party is dead . . .

Good . . .

Moreover God is good . . . !

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
6h

How can you talk about commies and leave out George McGovern? He was the Bernie Sanders of his day

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