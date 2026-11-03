People don’t often get a chance to be aware they are living though a period of history worthy of remembrance, but I would offer the nomination that this period is one such opportunity. It is because the patterns between the times of Andrew Jackson and those of this President are eerily similar, as I predict the sociopolitical aftermath will be as well.

Let me tell you why, Dear Reader.

Before we talk about Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump, let me establish a few insights of mine that seem relevant, at least to me.

I mentioned a short while ago that the Democrat party of 1960, the one that nominated a staunch anti-communist in John F. Kennedy, was itself solidly anti-communist but I think the opposition to the Vietnam War – a war against communism the Democrat Party initially supported – began an unholy alliance between anti-war forces and the Communist Party, a political force that simply used the anti-war fellow travelers and useful idiots for power and access to the political system. That tension built the Democrat party into an anti-establishment party that was so freaked out by the violence directed at them during the Democrat National Convention in 1968, the began to see the rioters as the new generation of voters and policy wise began to make a hard left turn.

That turn was so quick they nominated Hubert Humphrey, Johnson’s VP, and while Humphrey was not a member of the New Left, he was still a progressive in the New Deal/Great Society mold. Fun fact about Hubert is that, like Kamala Harris, won the nomination despite not competing in the presidential primaries, relying instead on support from party leaders and delegates selected through party mechanisms.

Over the subsequent years, the New Left’s influence grew within the Democrat Party to the point that the Communist Party USA, after the 1984 election cycle when the CPUSA nominated Gus Hall and Angela Davis and the Democrats nominated Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro (arguably the first New Left ticket), stopped nominating a candidate for president, deciding not to field its own presidential candidate because they decided their goals could be best be met through working inside the Democrat Party.

Mondale and Ferraro were crushed by incumbents Ronald Reagan and H. W. Bush, with Reagan winning 49 states and Mondale carrying only his home state of Minnesota and Washington, D.C.

Why is it always Minnesota? Maybe we should consider going into orbit and nuking it from space - because, as we all know, that is the only way to be sure…

Here we are today and the Democrats now have the DSA, the Democratic Socialists of America, a small but influential faction that is rising to power by lying to people that socialism is just being nice to each other. Major cities in America are led by communists who are just hiding behind the “socialist” moniker – New York, LA, Chicago are already there. There will be avowed communists elected to the House and several are possible in the Senate – all while the larger body of the old Democrat Party has come to driven by one thing – a pure and unadulterated hatred of Donald J. Trump.

Now back to Jackson and Trump, or more relatedly, the opposition to those two.

The Trump era, especially when the personal hatred for him is considered, largely mirrors what Andrew Jackson faced during his terms in 1829 through 1837. Like what Andrew Jackson did to Washington by shaking the foundations of the status quo, is a pattern followed by President Trump, as does the personal animus those changes generated.

There is a compelling argument that the intensity of opposition to Andrew Jackson helped destroy the National Republicans’ independent political identity. The irony is that the National Republicans did not disappear because their opposition to Jackson weakened. They disappeared in large part because opposition to Jackson became so intense that it overwhelmed the party’s original identity and encouraged the creation of a much broader anti-Jackson coalition.

Personal animosity toward Jackson supplied a powerful unifying force that the National Republicans’ original political program could not provide and it was that animosity that contributed to their defeat and destruction.

That distinction is important because it illustrates an interesting phenomenon in American politics, one that is obvious in 2026: A political party can become so consumed with defeating an individual that its opposition to that individual becomes more important than the principles that originally defined the party.

I see the same ending for the Democrats.

Regardless how today’s tallies work out, the Democrat Party as we have known it for 50 years is over. Since 1968, Democrats have been soft-selling the ideas that collectivism is just fine, nothing to see here, and is just an example of caring is sharing as millions of college age young adults were blindly inculcating in communist theory. In the 90’s Critical Theory, Critical Race Theory, Cultural Marxism and the class warfare of race rose to the fore, producing the presidency of Barack Obama in 2008 as communist propaganda was pushed farther and farther down into government school curricula, creating mass production of minds blind to the fact that communism both enslaves and kills and that America fought against it for those very reasons.

Doing this, the Democrats planted the seeds of their own demise.

Now communism is a problem for everybody.

America is trending toward a political system that mirrors what the left has wanted forever – our politics are going to look a lot like those of the EU – and it certainly appears we are going to have to deal with a viable communist party rising from the rubble of the former Democrat Party.

Democrats may well win control of Congress today – and yet still lose in the long run. Win or lose, the old Democrat Party is dead and we can say we were here to see it happen.