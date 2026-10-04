Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
Oct 4

Again we're talking about boundaries...both physically and literally. Like Poppers every individual should be taught that there are behaviors and boundaries that are to be respected at early age. What happened is that those who believe in no boundaries have grown in size over time and are now in charge of schools, institutions and governments. This does not bode well for future!

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Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
Oct 4

It’s perhaps the most important literary work of the last 50, or even 100, years, but damn, it’s hard to read because it’s so dystopian.

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