I caught some clips of the “resistance” resisting around the world. From gluing themselves to roadways, tossing paint on priceless art, and getting up in the faces of ICE and other LEOs, it occurred to me that there is a big difference between authoritarianism they think they are protesting and the lawful, legal authority of which they run afoul, especially in a constitutional republic like the United States.

Too many of these “resisters” either cannot or will not make that distinction.

Pretty much all of what the American left is calling authoritarianism is simply lawful authority that is well within legislative and constitutional boundaries, they intentionally bastardize the definition because that meets their needs or agenda at the time. As they almost always do, they ignore the definition to justify their anger and subsequent action against policies, laws, and enforcement that are lawful but they simply have decided they do not like.

And there is nothing legitimate about that.

The difference is that authoritarianism is power unbound. It is the exercise of control without meaningful limits, where rules exist only as tools of those in charge. The law becomes whatever the ruler says it is in the moment, and enforcement is selective, often aimed at rewarding allies and punishing opponents. In an authoritarian system, the citizen serves the state. Compliance is expected, dissent is suspect, and the machinery of government is turned inward against the people.

From that definitional perspective, what the left is doing (and has done) with governmental and judicial authority looks a lot more like authoritarianism than anything the right has done.

Lawful authority, on the other hand, is power constrained. It exists within a framework of rules that apply equally to those who govern and those who are governed. In the American system, that framework is the Constitution, a document specifically designed to limit government, divide power, and protect individual liberty. Authority is not self-generated, it is delegated by the people and bounded by law. The government does not exist to command citizens, but to serve them within clearly defined limits.

This is what keeps law enforcement and citizens who are subjected to the left’s antics from beating the snot out of them unless they are at immediate risk of bodily harm.

That distinction matters because the same action can look very different depending on the source and scope of the authority behind it. Enforcing immigration law, prosecuting crime, or maintaining public order are not, in themselves, authoritarian acts. They are legitimate functions of government when carried out within the bounds of law. Calling every exercise of authority “authoritarian” is not a defense of liberty, it is a refusal to recognize the necessity of order.

At the same time, lawful authority can become authoritarian if it slips its constitutional restraints. When rules are applied unevenly, when due process is ignored, or when bureaucratic power expands beyond its legal limits, the line begins to blur. The danger is not authority itself, but authority that forgets where it came from and who it ultimately answers to.

A constitutional republic depends on citizens who understand this difference. If we reject all authority as inherently oppressive, we invite chaos. If we accept unchecked power in the name of order, we invite tyranny. In some cases, the balance is not easy, but it is essential. I would argue that America is still a place where lawful authority is easily differentiated from authoritarianism, even if some people, including elected officials and judges, willfully try to muddy the waters about the difference.

Freedom is not the absence of authority; it is the presence of authority that knows its place and a people who keep it that way by respecting legitimate laws.