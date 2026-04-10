Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
3m

"Lawful authority, on the other hand, is power constrained. It exists within a framework of rules that apply equally to those who govern and those who are governed."

If you believe those in government are actually operating under the same rules as us, I've got a bridge to sell you.

Reply
Share
Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
25m

Thank you for your reiteration of this massive difference, once again made necessary due to the horrendous lack of education in critical thinking in the U.S. The apparent goal of Big Education has been to produce little dolls that can be wound up and sent out for the protest du jour. My job as a parent was to mold thinking adults. Do they always agree with me? Absolutely not, but they have the tools to make independent decisions.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture