I mentioned this announcement yesterday, so here is the denouement.

Thomas Paine’s American opus, the pamphlet “Common Sense” (produced in 1776), contained about 25,000 words in the vernacular of the time, was 40 pages long when printed, and cost two shillings—about 25 cents (or adjusted for inflation, $10.47 in 2026 currency) and was pivotal in the construction of the new America.

As I began to consider how, a regular sixty-some-odd-year-old dude, I might play a small part in equipping contemporary conservatives to engage friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors in calm, respectful, one-on-one discussions that plant seeds of doubt in progressive assumptions without escalating into arguments while emphasizing shared American values as common ground, my mind returned to the Pamphleteers and the brilliant mind of Publius who authored the Federalist Papers (actually Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay taking swings at the issues) and Brutus (most commonly attributed to Robert Yates, a New York judge and Constitutional Convention delegate; some scholars argue Melancton Smith), Cato (likely George Clinton, Governor of New York), Federal Farmer (attributed to Richard Henry Lee) and Centinel (Samuel Bryan), the main authors of the Anti-Federalist Papers.

Realizing this year also features a mid-term election on Tuesday, November 3 and after consultation with my staff (my wife, daughter and granddaughter), we landed on the idea of a monthly production akin to the pamphlets of the late 1700’s dealing with a few issues/opportunities each month up until the election and a compendium of all of them in December—that’s eleven monthly installments with a big finish. We have already laid out four topics per month to discuss and suggest ways to communicate a conservative position accurately and effectively to your audience without violence.

So, we decided to launch a project we call The American Pamphleteer in honor of the men and women who helped people sort out issues during the formative years of our nation and in observance of America’s 250th birthday.

The first eleven issues will be offered as a digital product from an online store called The American Pamphleteer. The 2026 Volume I is titled “Breaching the Divide: A Conservative Primer for 2026 and Beyond” with a full year compendium issued in December that will include an annual review, an analysis of the 2026 elections, and all essays, including the for topics for December.



Subscriptions will be priced at:

$10 per month for individual one-time monthly purchases. For those wishing to purchase only the compendium of all essays (January-December), the price is $120.

$8.50 per month for annual subscription for people who prefer to pay by the month (11 months, the December compendium is $15)

$90 for a full prepaid annual subscription - the December compendium and analysis of the 2026 mid-terms are included in this price.

Launch date for Volume I Issue I is set for Friday, January 23, 2026.



The schedule we have devised for February through December (published every third Friday of each month) is as follows:



February 2026: Economy and Taxes

1. Why Lower Taxes Stimulate Growth

2. The Burden of Government Spending

3. Free Markets vs. Regulation

4. Entitlements and Personal Responsibility



March 2026: Immigration and Border Security

1. Legal vs. Illegal Immigration

2. Economic Impacts on American Workers

3. National Security Risks

4. Assimilation and Cultural Unity



April 2026: Gun Rights and Self-Defense

1. Second Amendment Fundamentals

2. Mental Health Over Bans

3. School Safety and Armed Guards

4. Historical Context of Tyranny



May 2026: Life Issues and Abortion

1. Science of Fetal Development

2. Alternatives to Abortion

3. Post-Roe State Autonomy

4. Cultural Shift Toward Life



June 2026: Climate Change and Energy Policy

1. Skepticism on Alarmism

2. Fossil Fuels and Energy Independence

3. Innovation Over Regulation

4. Global Realism



July 2026: Healthcare and Choice

1. Free-Market Reforms

2. Personal Responsibility in Health

3. Drug Pricing and Innovation

4. Government Role Limits



August 2026: Education and Parental Rights

1. School Choice and Vouchers

2. Curriculum Transparency

3. Higher Ed Affordability

4. Vocational Training Emphasis



September 2026: Foreign Policy and America First

1. Avoiding Endless Wars

2. Trade and Fair Deals

3. China and Global Threats

4. Aid Accountability



October 2026: Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement

1. Supporting Police Funding

2. Bail and Recidivism –

3. Drug Policy

4. Second Chances with Safeguards



November 2026: Free Speech and Cancel Culture

1. First Amendment Protections

2. Campus Free Expression

3. Media Bias Awareness

4. Social Media Accountability



December 2026: Government Size and Individual Liberty (Compilation Issue)

1. Limited Government Principles

2. Federalism and States' Rights

3. Bureaucracy Reduction

4. Liberty in Daily Life

