Did you happen to catch the news yesterday that Federal District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich—apparently moonlighting as America’s most determined HOA president—ordered President Trump not to power-wash the grimy Eisenhower Executive Office Building? Yes, the EEOB, that beautiful concrete love letter to Cold War pessimism sitting next to the White House, must apparently remain in its natural habitat of soot, mildew, and bureaucratic ennui.

Trump has complained for years about the brutalist architecture that adorns our capital like a stack of wet cinderblocks. He has talked since his first term about restoring the dignity of public buildings—polishing the marble, sprucing the columns, maybe even letting sunlight hit a window or two. But alas: no pressure-wash for you, sir. A federal judge has spoken, and the HOA scripture has been read aloud.

Last night, while discussing this with my wife, I finally realized the problem. America, for all our chants about liberty, is not a republic anymore. Oh no. We are governed by the largest, most humorless, most tyrannical Homeowners Association in human history—a nation-sized HOA staffed by Article III judges acting as a board of directors, with real power wielded by a handful of activist officers who wake up every morning desperate to tell someone no.

If you’ve never lived under a HOA, congratulations—you have known true freedom. For the rest of us, we know the signs. Many of these boards are populated with a mix of beta males and AWFL Karens who believe they were put on this earth to defend property values with the zeal of the Spanish Inquisition. They wield clipboards like swords. They enforce bylaws like scripture. They can quote paragraph 17, subsection C on “Acceptable Mailbox Gloss Levels” with perfect recall.

And just like that, everything in your life becomes a violation.

Grass two inches above standard or shrubs leaning at an unpatriotic angle? Violation.

Garbage bins visible to the naked eye for more than 10 minutes after pickup? Civilization on the brink.

Trash not sorted into the proper receptacles—garbage, recycling, yard waste, compost, plastics 1 through 7, and “miscellaneous shame”? Domestic terrorism.

Leave your garage door open for 20 minutes or park your car overnight in your own driveway? That’s an invitation to societal collapse.

Fly the American flag in front of your house? What are you—some kind of anarchist?

Select the wrong shade of beige for your fence? Beige 4.7.3 is authorized; Beige 4.7.2 is a crime against humanity.

Like Mighty Mouse hopped up on soy lattes and petty authority, here THEY come to save the day—clipboards flapping in the wind, fines ready, hearts pounding with the thrill of absolute microscopic power.

And this, tragically, is exactly how America now functions.

Washington issues national-scale HOA decrees about what lightbulbs we can use, what water pressure we’re allowed, what we can build, how we can build it, and whether the President of the United States can give a crusty old building a good rinse. The EEOB apparently must remain authentically filthy, as intended by the Founding Fathers of Brutalism.

But the HOA mindset isn’t new. Years ago, in a drought-stricken California neighborhood, the state ordered water conservation measures—lawns were to fade gracefully into desert chic. The HOA, determined to preserve curb appeal even if it killed someone (or at least their wallet), began fining residents $500 a day when their grass turned brown. That’s right: obey state law and get fined; disobey state law and get fined harder. A perfect HOA paradox.

Or consider the Park City HOA where we once rented a home—the president, who had held his throne for nearly thirty years, was known to everyone by his nickname: “Adolph.” And yes, before you ask, he earned it. Nothing says “welcome to the neighborhood” like a man with a taste for totalitarian landscaping ordinances.

And this is why Judge Friedrich’s decision feels so familiar. It’s not about power-washing a building. It’s about a ruling class that has become the National HOA—irrational, humorless, and constitutionally incapable of letting anyone fix anything that looks ugly.

America doesn’t need fewer elections. It needs fewer HOA board members disguised as federal officials.

And probably a good pressure washer.