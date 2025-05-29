Last night, I was thinking about Elon Musk’s legally mandated exit (130 days was the limit) and his attempt to create a data driven culture in government and I remembered a story about the value of recognizing the absence of certain data in analysis and what those blank spots can tell us about success or failure.

Abraham Wald, a name unfamiliar to many, left an indelible mark on history through his statistical genius during World War II. A Hungarian Jew born in 1902, Wald graduated from the University of Vienna in 1931. Austria in the 1930s, however, was a hostile environment for Jews, with rising antisemitism culminating in Hitler’s annexation of the country in 1938. Fortunately, Wald’s brilliance in statistics earned him a position at the Austrian Institute for Economic Research, which paved the way for an invitation to join the Cowles Commission for Research in Economics in the United States. Seizing the opportunity to escape persecution, Wald immigrated and soon found himself contributing to America’s war effort in a way that would redefine how we understand data and decision-making.

In 1941, Wald accepted a professorship at Columbia University and joined the Statistical Research Group (SRG), a team of elite statisticians tasked with solving complex military problems. At the time, the U.S. Army Air Corps faced a critical issue: American bombers were sustaining heavy losses over Europe. These slow-moving aircraft, tasked with dropping bombs on heavily defended targets, were vulnerable to enemy fighters and anti-aircraft fire. Adding armor could protect them, but armor was heavy, reducing speed and range. To optimize protection, the military collected data on bullet and shrapnel damage from returning planes, hoping to identify where to reinforce.

Enter Abraham Wald and his revolutionary insight. Examining the data, he noticed a pattern: returning bombers were riddled with damage to their wings and fuselages but showed relatively little damage to engines and cockpits. The military’s initial instinct was to reinforce the heavily damaged areas. Wald, however, saw through this flawed logic. He recognized that the data only accounted for planes that survived their missions. Planes hit in critical areas, like engines or cockpits, likely never made it back. The heavy damage to wings and fuselages indicated these areas could withstand punishment, while the lack of damage to engines suggested that hits there were fatal. Wald recommended reinforcing the seemingly undamaged areas, a counterintuitive but brilliant conclusion that saved countless lives and aircraft. This phenomenon became known as “survivorship bias” - the error of drawing conclusions from successful cases while ignoring those that failed, leading to skewed data and misguided decisions.

Survivorship bias extends far beyond wartime aviation and permeates modern government programs and policies, often with costly consequences. A clear example is the evaluation of job training programs. Governments frequently assess these programs by tracking the employment rates of participants who complete them. Success stories - individuals who secure stable jobs - are highlighted as evidence of effectiveness. However, this approach often ignores participants who drop out or fail to find work, creating a distorted picture. For instance, a 2010s U.S. Department of Labor study on a workforce development program initially reported high employment rates among graduates. Yet, further analysis revealed that nearly 40% of participants dropped out due to transportation issues, childcare needs, or mismatched training. By focusing only on “survivors,” the program’s flaws - such as accessibility barriers - were overlooked, leading to inefficient resource allocation and missed opportunities to improve outcomes for all participants.

This bias can mislead policymakers in other domains, too. In healthcare, studies evaluating treatment efficacy may focus on patients who complete trials, ignoring those who discontinue due to side effects or worsening conditions. In education, school performance metrics often emphasize graduates’ achievements, sidelining dropout rates that reveal systemic inequities. Such oversights can perpetuate ineffective policies, wasting resources and failing vulnerable populations.

Wald’s insight teaches us a timeless lesson: incomplete data can lead to dangerous conclusions. Survivorship bias reminds policymakers to seek out the “missing planes” - the unseen failures that hold critical truths. By accounting for both successes and failures, governments can design more equitable and effective programs, ensuring resources are directed where they are truly needed. Wald’s legacy, born in the crucible of war, remains a powerful cautionary tale for navigating the complexities of data-driven decision-making in any era.