In 2013, as Americans were beginning to assess the consequences of the first Obama term, the late Charles Krauthammer offered a warning that now reads as remarkably prescient. Writing about the increasingly aggressive use of executive authority and the erosion of Senate norms, he observed: “A Senate with no rules. A president without boundaries. One day, when a few bottled-up judicial nominees and a malfunctioning health-care Web site are barely a memory, we will still be dealing with the toxic residue of this outbreak of authoritative lawlessness.” At the time, many treated the comment as partisan rhetoric typical of Washington’s endless political disputes. In hindsight, it looks far more like a diagnosis of a deeper institutional illness that would only grow worse in the years that followed.