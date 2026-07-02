This is my take on Justice Clarence Thomas’ dissent in the recent birthright citizenship case.

I wanted to read all the opinions first.

I finished them all this morning.

I have read Justice Thomas’ dissent twice now.

I’m only summarizing because I 100% agree with Clarence. No question that if his dissent represents the discussion he had with the other Justices, the six who voted as the majority to preserve it had decided to vote that way no matter what.

I can’t top Thomas’ masterwork.

Anything I could do would be like painting over the Mona Lisa and pasting a picture of Lisa Simpson over it.